Covid-19 PCR test reduced to R500 - Competition Commission explains

The Competition Commission announced that prices of Covid-19 PCR tests would be reduced with immediate effect.

The Council for Medical Schemes lodged a complaint in October, saying private pathology laboratories were inflating test prices. At the onset of the pandemic PCR tests were about R1400, and today some still go for about R1000

South Africa's two biggest private laboratories Lancet and Ampath have agreed to reduce the price of the Covid-19 PCR test from R850 to R500. The Competition Commission announced this news on Sunday and added that the smaller laboratories would also reduce the price.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Siyabulela Makunga of the Competition Commission. He explains the commission felt it was essential to provide financial relief in this regard for the most vulnerable in society.

He adds that the prices had already come down from the original cost due to an increase in the scale of tests demanded.

He acknowledges that Pathcare has not yet signed the agreement.

The Competition Commission is going to pursue that. We are going to file an urgent application for internal relief in terms of the pricing of PCR tests. Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

We do want to call on all other laboratories to follow suit. We believe R500 is a more economically sustainable price at the moment. Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

Refilwe discusses this new development and whether it is a step in the right direction with SA Medical Association chair, Dr Angelique Coetzee. (Scroll up to listen to the interview.)

Is Sama happy with the new price?

One needs to look at what the price is if they buy bulk and then they would get substantial discounts and then work it out from there. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

They have costs to the company and all of their expenses that need to be taken into account but I do think one could get it for about R50 less but for now, R500 is R500 and we would rather take that. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association