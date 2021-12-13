PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo





The cost of a Covid-19 PCR test in the private sector has been reduced from R850 to R500

The Competition Commission made the announcement over the weekend, stating that it has reached an agreement with some private labs

Medical expert Dr. Aslam Dasoo says its time for the private healthcare sector to reevaluate its pricing practices

Progressive Health Forum convenor Dr. Aslam Dasoo says reducing the cost of the Covid-19 PCR test should serve as an opportunity for the private health industry to reassess its pricing models.

The cost of PCR Covid-19 tests in the private sector has been reduced from R850 to R500 starting this week.

The Competition Commission made the announcement on Sunday following its investigation.

The commission says that an agreement with major laboratories has been reached to drop the price.

Earlier this year, the Council for Medical Schemes lodged a complaint against private pathology laboratories alleging that the price for supplying PCR tests was unfairly inflated.

Dr. Dasoo says the private healthcare sector has been greatly profiteering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says the cost of PCR tests should have come down some time ago due to the economies of scale. "The input costs have come down dramatically and that however was not passed down to consumers", he tells CapeTalk.

He says it's time for the sector to pursue a more ethical and transparent approach to pricing for its own sake in order to avoid a damaging regulatory situation.

"There is an ethical injunction in healthcare that we must bear in mind", he adds.

The medical expert welcomes the reduced price of PCR tests but says the decision only affects South Africa's middle class who have medical aid membership or can afford to pay out of pocket.

Covid-19 PCR testing remains free at public health facilities across the country.

I think the whole private health industry needs to take a good look at itself... It's in its interest to actually look at its price points in the industry, in the market, and price things correctly to what the market takes as fair and be transparent. I think what this particular instance does is open the way for that. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

The reduction in price from R850 to R500 is a benefit for medical scheme members who would otherwise carry that cost through increased premiums and for those who are able to pay out of pocket. All in all, what I am saying is that this is a benefit for the middle class and we need to contextualise it accordingly. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

This particular matter deals with those who are insured with medical aid. The R850 price was a tariff price for what was a prescribed minimum benefit, that is Covid-19 testing. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum