Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...

The Animal By-laws for the City of Cape Town were promulgated in 2010. The updated animal keeping by-laws introduced this year are far more comprehensive, argues the City.

All dogs and cats, both male and female, over six months of age must be sterilised, unless the owner obtains a written permit from the City to keep the animal unsterilised.

There is also a section about the responsibility of dog owners when it comes to their dogs' poo. Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

A section of the by-law says no person shall walk an animal, other than a guide dog, in a public place or public road, without carrying sufficient numbers of plastic or paper bags or wrappers 'within which to place the excrement of the animal in the event of the animal defecating.'

Lester chats to Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee, about the laws.

The by-law came into effect on 9 December and we are very excited. Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - CoCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee

This is not a new phenomenon...even in the 2010 by-law, there was that requirement. Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - CoCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee

The number of dogs and cats a resident may keep on their premises may also be determined by the City.