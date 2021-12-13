Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan
- The walk-through section of the Athlone Stadium vaccination mega site will close on Wednesday
- Provision will be made for walk-through clients at the drive-through area until full closure next year
- Western Cape officials say the site is being closed down in stages as health teams move towards pop-up vaccination sites
A few days after the closure of the CTICC mass vaccine site, the Western Cape government has announced that the Athlone Stadium mega site will slowly close its doors from this week.
The site, known as the Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope, will be shutting down its 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through section on Wednesday 15 December.
The drive-through vaccination section at the Athlone Stadium will remain open until 21 January 2022 from Monday to Friday from 8:30am until 4pm.
RELATED: CTICC vaccination site closes: 'It was always intended to run for 5 to 6 months'
The Western Cape Health Department says the drive-through jabs will come to an end after Friday 21 January as per the contractual agreement with the City of Cape Town.
Provision will be made for walk-through clients at the drive-through area until full closure next year, according to a statement released by the provincial department.
The mass vaccination site officially opened to the public on 17 August this year at the height of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
A total of 59,856 people were vaccinated at both the walk-through and drive-through areas as of Thursday 9 December with the walk-through section only vaccinating 29,776 people age 12 years and older to date.
Fatima Peters, site manager at the Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope, says the vaccination drive-through was the first of its kind and magnitude in the Western Cape, especially on the Cape Flats.
According to the department, the drive-through has accommodated cyclists, a horse and cart, trucks filled with construction workers, taxis, and mini-buses with multiple family bubbles
Going forward, health teams are now focusing more on "taking vaccines closer to communities" through pop-up vaccination sites.
Cape Town residents are encouraged to make use of the drive-through until its closure in January 2022 including those who are eligible for booster doses.
