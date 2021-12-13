Donations pour in to help Claremont barista take his coffee business on the road





A crowdfunding campaign has helped raise over R40,000 for local barista Jack Umba

Umba is the owner of Jack’s Place (at Coffee Jess) in Claremont on Iman Haron Road

Cape Town residents have been making donations to help the coffee shop owner buy a tuk-tuk for his business

One anonymous CapeTalk listener donated R10,000 after hearing Umba's interview with Pippa Hudson on Monday afternoon

Capetonians have come together to help a hard-working barista realise his dream of having a mobile business.

A crowdfunding campaign has been created to raise money so that Jack Umba can purchase a tuk-tuk and take his business on the road.

Described as kind-hearted and ambitious, Umba is the owner of Jack’s Place at Coffee Jess in Claremont.

He currently uses his bicycle to deliver coffee orders in Claremont and Harfield.

Owning a tuk-tuk would help him reach more customers and deliver coffees directly to their homes. Umba also plans to expand his business by targeting local school communities.

The beloved barista describes his coffee as a magical experience. "You'll feel like it's the first time you taste coffee", he tells CapeTalk.

Cape Town resident Michelle Tayler-Smith has created a BackaBuddy page to help get Umba's business on the move.

So far, the page has raised a total of R 51,000 including R10,000 which was raised offline.

Umba needs R 90,000 to make his dream a reality.

He's thanked all his caring customers for the support they have shown him so far.

If I say I feel joy, it's too small. I'm so grateful, super grateful. Jack Umba, Owner - Jack's Place

Umba is hoping that he could get his tuk-tuk before the end of the year. Click here to donate and help make it happen.

"Hopefully, with the help of all my customers... I think we are going to get there."

It's been an amazing journey. It's been now 1 year and three months that we are in Iman Haron Road where we are busy trying our best. Jack Umba, Owner - Jack's Place

When this thing [Covid-19 pandemic] came, it took away hope in so many people. So I say, what can I do? It's better if we do something good and that something good is a beautiful cup of coffee early in the morning made with so much love. It helps make you forget about your anxiety and some other stress. Jack Umba, Owner - Jack's Place

Delivering on a bicycle is not easy. Under the rain, when duty calls, when a customer needs coffee, I don't have a choice. I have to make my customer happy. So now I feel like we need to take another step by purchasing a tuk-tuk. Jack Umba, Owner - Jack's Place