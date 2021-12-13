'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'





Hamilton was unlucky – and Verstappen was right there to make his luck count

The results are likely to stand

Verstappen had the best season statistically (most wins, most pole positions, most fastest laps, etc.)

Max Verstappen. © hafizjohari/123rf.com

You can hardly script a more nail-gnawing finish to this year’s FIA Formula One World Championship.

On Sunday, Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman to win a Formula One world championship title in the wildly dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen took advantage of the safety car and a clever tyre-change to overtake seven-time Champ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

Verstappen and Hamilton started the race equal on points and crossed the chequered flag wheel to wheel.

John Maytham interviewed F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd (scroll up to listen).

Lewis Hamilton was unlucky. I’m not saying he was robbed… He had the title in the bag… Verstappen was there to grab his luck… Either of the two would’ve been a deserving World Champion… Hendrik Verwoerd, correspondent - F1

I can’t see them appealing… They might have some grounds… I cannot see them overturning the results… Hendrik Verwoerd, correspondent - F1

He [Hamilton] really had no option but to stay out [of the pits] … Hendrik Verwoerd, correspondent - F1

It’s a pity that the season ends under a cloud… If it was a straight race… That would’ve been preferable… Max Verstappen has more victories, more pole positions, more fastest laps… He had a better season, statistically… Hendrik Verwoerd, correspondent - F1