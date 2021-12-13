I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)





SA Rugby has questionable governance standards

Saru Chief Executive Jurie Roux is being investigated by the Hawks – criminal procedures are likely

FILE: Chief Executive Officer of the South African Rugby Union Jurie Roux. Picture: EWN.

SA Rugby Chief Executive Jurie Roux’s six-year legal battle with Stellenbosch University has come to an end.

Roux lost an appeal against a 2020 arbitration ruling that ordered him to pay back R37 million to the university for misallocation of funds relating to his tenure in the finance department of the rugby club.

Roux must pay the university’s legal costs.

John Maytham interviewed News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

I thought he had to go in 2014, when the KPMG report was leaked to me… it implicated him exactly in what he was now found to have done, but he didn’t! He also didn’t go… in December last year… So, I don’t know what type of corporate governance standards Saru applies, if any… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

Roux has built himself a base of supporters in Saru’s top structures. He’s a very powerful guy there… He’s very much entrenched… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

He is under investigation for fraud by the Hawks… Why would you conceal transactions?... He is in deep trouble. This is going the criminal way… I don’t know why they haven’t arrested Roux yet… They’re going to strip him naked… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24