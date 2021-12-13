I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Parenthood via Surrogacy - what is required in SA?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adele van der Walt landline
Today at 15:20
The Basic Income Grant Report: Basic income can be safely implemented
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - at Wits Univesity
Today at 15:40
The state of SAPS must be seen as a national emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 15:50
The annual Minstrel carnival has been cancelled again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Muneeb Gambeno - Director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)
Today at 16:05
The case against a vaccine pass system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Myburgh - Editor at Www.Politicsweb.Co.Za
Today at 16:20
Eskom is obliged to shut down a third of its total theoretical capacity.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip De Wet
Today at 16:55
Digital Rands
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Venter - CEO of 6DOT50
Today at 17:05
COVID Controls: The science behind the lockdown restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Pfizer Jab Efficacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 17:45
Who owns the night sky?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alok Jha
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
Can your employer discipline you for tweeting about your sex life? Lester Kiewit speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law Shepstone & Wylie attorneys. 14 December 2021 2:00 PM
'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights. 14 December 2021 1:58 PM
View all Local
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund. 14 December 2021 12:23 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Business
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 12 December 2021 12:02 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Business

I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)

13 December 2021 4:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
SA Rugby
Adriaan Basson
Jurie Roux
John Maytham
news24
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

  • SA Rugby has questionable governance standards

  • Saru Chief Executive Jurie Roux is being investigated by the Hawks – criminal procedures are likely

FILE: Chief Executive Officer of the South African Rugby Union Jurie Roux. Picture: EWN.

SA Rugby Chief Executive Jurie Roux’s six-year legal battle with Stellenbosch University has come to an end.

Roux lost an appeal against a 2020 arbitration ruling that ordered him to pay back R37 million to the university for misallocation of funds relating to his tenure in the finance department of the rugby club.

Roux must pay the university’s legal costs.

John Maytham interviewed News24 Editor Adriaan Basson (scroll up to listen).

I thought he had to go in 2014, when the KPMG report was leaked to me… it implicated him exactly in what he was now found to have done, but he didn’t! He also didn’t go… in December last year… So, I don’t know what type of corporate governance standards Saru applies, if any…

Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

Roux has built himself a base of supporters in Saru’s top structures. He’s a very powerful guy there… He’s very much entrenched…

Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

He is under investigation for fraud by the Hawks… Why would you conceal transactions?... He is in deep trouble. This is going the criminal way… I don’t know why they haven’t arrested Roux yet… They’re going to strip him naked…

Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

I don’t think the governance structures at Saru are so good… Roux ingratiated himself very well with small unions… It’s untenable!

Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24



13 December 2021 4:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
SA Rugby
Adriaan Basson
Jurie Roux
John Maytham
news24
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

More from Sport

'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'

13 December 2021 3:47 PM

John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation

2 December 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil

26 November 2021 10:22 AM

John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031)

26 November 2021 10:19 AM

John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks'

23 November 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!

19 November 2021 4:19 PM

Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby

18 November 2021 8:45 AM

Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder

29 October 2021 1:24 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

28 October 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

13 December 2021 8:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation

13 December 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

13 December 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'

13 December 2021 3:47 PM

John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life

12 December 2021 2:34 PM

Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol

10 December 2021 4:52 PM

Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe

10 December 2021 10:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

9 December 2021 9:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

13 December 2021 8:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation

13 December 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

13 December 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

13 December 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT

13 December 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test

10 December 2021 1:36 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe

10 December 2021 10:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

9 December 2021 8:52 PM

Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands

Local

UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

Business Lifestyle

Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

One team: Joburg Mayor Phalatse, multi-party mayoral committee sworn in

14 December 2021 2:29 PM

Double Pfizer dose gives reduced protection against Omicron - Discovery study

14 December 2021 2:14 PM

Saftu welcomes report on basic income grant, reiterates demand for R1,500 amount

14 December 2021 1:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA