Shell seismic survey: 'There are still so many unknowns for the ecosystem'





Marine scientist Mia Wege says Shell cannot promise that its seismic survey won't harm marine ecosystems on South Africa's Wild Coast

Wege says there's a growing body of evidence of the effects of seismic surveys on marine wildlife around the world

Marine scientist Mia Wege says Shell can't guarantee that its planned seismic tests along the Wild Coast won't have a direct impact on the marine environment.

Environmental activists have been protesting against the oil giant's planned seismic survey on the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape.

Wege, who recently co-authored an article on The Conversation, says more data is emerging about the effects of seismic surveys on marine life across the globe.

For example, in Madagascar 100 melon-headed whales stranded and died.

However, she says there's no conclusive evidence on the long-term impacts of seismic surveys on many facets of marine ecosystems in SA.

"The biggest concern here for me as a scientist is that there is still so much that we don't know", she tells CapeTalk.

She says South Africa needs to improve its monitoring systems so that there can be ongoing assessments on the impact of seismic surveys that have been conducted in the past on marine life such as whales, sea turtles, and even plankton.

Furthermore, Wege says seismic testing could trigger further offshore operations such as drilling, which could have even greater consequences.

She argues that the government's international commitments to green energy investment are "at odds with exploration for oil along the South African coastline".

I think there's a lot of emotions involved in this with the protest at the moment. The truth of the matter is that we do have some evidence that there are real dangers to some species but... the biggest concern here for me as a scientist is that there is still so much that we don't know. Mia Wege, Marine predator ecologist and lecturer in Zoology - University of Pretoria

When Shell says that we know for certain that there is no real big [threat], we know for certain that that is not true. There are still so many unknowns for the ecosystem in that area and the potential effects. Mia Wege, Marine predator ecologist and lecturer in Zoology - University of Pretoria