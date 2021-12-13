Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT
Shoprite is going into a joint venture with RTT Group, the company that handles its wildly successful Checkers Sixty60 delivery service.
RTT Group’s delivery business will be shifted into a new company of which Shoprite will own half of its shares.
“Owning the last-mile home delivery aspect of our Sixty60 service is an important part of building out our digital ecosystem for customers,” said Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group (scroll up to listen).
RTT has a wide footprint of clients… mostly in apparel and fashion… through Courier IT… We’ve built planning and scheduling tools… It’s very structured…Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer - RTT Group
Drivers are working for us most of the time… They may also do other work… We spend a lot of time on driver training… We allocate work to riders… you don’t want to put them under pressure… It’s not long distances…Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer - RTT Group
Shoprite brings additional eCommerce initiatives… and an ability to invest… It’s a more unified effort…Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer - RTT Group
Sixty60 happened before Covid, but the rapid scaling would’ve taken a much, much longer time… Covid has really pushed us forward…Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer - RTT Group
The service has to be reliable, and that’s the part we’re playing.Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer - RTT Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153014638_mobile-phone-for-searching-online-app-for-recipe-nutrition-diet-and-grocery-shopping-.html?vti=mdtkd2auep9xg6adox-1-28
