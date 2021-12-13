Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
You’ve got to be pretty cold-hearted with ice in your veins to not support the merits of a Basic Income Grant… We can’t afford to pay for it, but can we afford to not have it…?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
South Africa must slowly start the implementation of a Basic Income Grant, recommends a panel appointed by the Department of Social Development.
One way to gradually introduce such a grant would be to institutionalise the Covid-19 R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, which is set to expire at the end of March 2022.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (University of the Witwatersrand) about what the implications might be (scroll up to listen).
Can such a program be sustainable in a shrinking economy…? … For social justice, there’s no debate…Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74323863_hand-writing-basic-income-with-marker-concept-background.html?vti=oez5i2bbxx2vfv96od-1-19
More from Business
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group.Read More
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys.Read More
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).Read More
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.Read More
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'
Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.Read More
More from Opinion
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'
John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd.Read More
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life
Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'.Read More
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol
Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS.Read More
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).Read More
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.Read More
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach
Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.Read More