UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

Today at 14:40
Parenthood via Surrogacy - what is required in SA?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adele van der Walt landline
Today at 15:20
The Basic Income Grant Report: Basic income can be safely implemented
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - at Wits Univesity
Today at 15:40
The state of SAPS must be seen as a national emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 15:50
The annual Minstrel carnival has been cancelled again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Muneeb Gambeno - Director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)
Today at 16:05
The case against a vaccine pass system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Myburgh - Editor at Www.Politicsweb.Co.Za
Today at 16:20
Eskom is obliged to shut down a third of its total theoretical capacity.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip De Wet
Today at 16:55
Digital Rands
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Venter - CEO of 6DOT50
Today at 17:05
COVID Controls: The science behind the lockdown restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Pfizer Jab Efficacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 17:45
Who owns the night sky?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alok Jha
Latest Local
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
Can your employer discipline you for tweeting about your sex life? Lester Kiewit speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law Shepstone & Wylie attorneys. 14 December 2021 2:00 PM
'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights. 14 December 2021 1:58 PM
View all Local
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund. 14 December 2021 12:23 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Business
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 12 December 2021 12:02 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

13 December 2021 7:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Peter Attard Montalto
travel bans
Intellidex
Omicron

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Britain’s under siege Conservative government is reliably understood to be on the verge of scrapping its stupid red list regulation from South Africa two weeks after its arbitrary installation following our scientists’ identifying of Omicron…

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
© realiia/123rf.com

The United Kingdom is set to open once more to visitors from South Africa.

The UK is seeing a surge in Omicron cases and has reported its first confirmed death due to the variant.

Omicron makes up about 40% of all cases of Covid-19 in London and it is forecasted to become the dominant strain in the next few days.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex (scroll up to listen).

In political terms, it was a necessary step… That’s why I have some problems with the hyperbole coming from South African scientists, that it's racism… This is all down to politics…

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

It is far from a done deal… all fingers crossed for Thursday…

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

You’re encouraged to work from home and not commute yet you're allowed to go clubbing without a test...

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

The damage here is to South Africa’s tourism economy… I’m booked to come in February, but these things weigh upon one’s mind…

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex



Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

13 December 2021 8:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation

13 December 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.

Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

13 December 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).

Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT

13 December 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group.

I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)

13 December 2021 4:09 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test

10 December 2021 1:36 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys.

Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe

10 December 2021 10:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

9 December 2021 8:52 PM

Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas

14 December 2021 2:49 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden

How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life

12 December 2021 2:34 PM

Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'.

Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol

10 December 2021 4:52 PM

Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS.

Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet

10 December 2021 2:22 PM

Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much.

'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

[PICS] R90m refurb paying off for Cape Town's 'refreshed' Winchester Hotel

10 December 2021 8:52 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Michael Liffmann, the general manager of the Winchester Hotel.

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

9 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel

Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek

7 December 2021 1:19 PM

The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovations.

Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy

5 December 2021 2:58 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams.

