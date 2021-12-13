Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

Today at 14:40 Parenthood via Surrogacy - what is required in SA? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Adele van der Walt landline

Today at 15:20 The Basic Income Grant Report: Basic income can be safely implemented Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - at Wits Univesity

Today at 15:40 The state of SAPS must be seen as a national emergency Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marianne Thamm

Today at 15:50 The annual Minstrel carnival has been cancelled again Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Muneeb Gambeno - Director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)

Today at 16:05 The case against a vaccine pass system Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James Myburgh - Editor at Www.Politicsweb.Co.Za

Today at 16:20 Eskom is obliged to shut down a third of its total theoretical capacity. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Philip De Wet

Today at 16:55 Digital Rands Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Warren Venter - CEO of 6DOT50

Today at 17:05 COVID Controls: The science behind the lockdown restrictions Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Francois Venter

Today at 17:20 Pfizer Jab Efficacy Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health

