Why discussing Covid-19 stats during the fourth wave is tricky





Tracking Covid-19 infections can be confusing with varying sources of information during a resurgence

Epidemiologist Prof Alex Welte says reporting on daily Covid-19 stats isn't as important as understanding the new variant linked to the fourth wave

© gcalin/123rf.com

Researcher and epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says reporting on daily Covid-19 infection data doesn't always matter.

As the fourth wave takes hold in South Africa, Prof Welte says it's more important for people to understand the transmissibility of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant and its implications for immune protection.

It's quite clear that we are in another major outbreak at the moment and that it's spreading possibly faster than the previous waves and that there are issues with prior immunity so I think those things are very important to keep track of. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

He says talking about the Covid-19 numbers generally "is not really important" unless there is something specific that is being analysed or interpreted for official public health surveillance systems.

In particular, Welte says that Covid-19 infection data does not paint the full picture due to undercounting as well as increased testing during a Covid-19 wave.

You can't compare, in a precise way, this week's total of cases to last week's because now it's official that we are in the next wave and therefore people are scrambling to test more so we're catching a greater fraction this week than last week. So we can't say reliably that cases doubled this week relative to last week because the behaviour has changed and that's okay too. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

I think once we get used to the idea that we are not trying to claim that every person who's been infected has been detected and counted, then it doesn't really matter that much. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

Prof Welte says members of the public need to find reliable sources of Covid-19 information outside of social media.

This comes after some apparent discrepancies in the case reporting of various health authorities.

I'm not well informed about the discrepancy... I embrace that and I don't think it's a very big deal. The question is: Are we in another wave? And the answer is: Yes. Do we have a new variant? The answer is yes. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University