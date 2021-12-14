EC govt concerned by increased initiate deaths as summer season claims 23 lives

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Parenthood via Surrogacy - what is required in SA?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adele van der Walt landline
Today at 15:20
The Basic Income Grant Report: Basic income can be safely implemented
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - at Wits Univesity
Today at 15:40
The state of SAPS must be seen as a national emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 15:50
The annual Minstrel carnival has been cancelled again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Muneeb Gambeno - Director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)
Today at 16:05
The case against a vaccine pass system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Myburgh - Editor at Www.Politicsweb.Co.Za
Today at 16:20
Eskom is obliged to shut down a third of its total theoretical capacity.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip De Wet
Today at 16:55
Digital Rands
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Venter - CEO of 6DOT50
Today at 17:05
COVID Controls: The science behind the lockdown restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Pfizer Jab Efficacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 17:45
Who owns the night sky?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alok Jha
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
Can your employer discipline you for tweeting about your sex life? Lester Kiewit speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law Shepstone & Wylie attorneys. 14 December 2021 2:00 PM
'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights. 14 December 2021 1:58 PM
View all Local
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund. 14 December 2021 12:23 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Business
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 12 December 2021 12:02 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

EC govt concerned by increased initiate deaths as summer season claims 23 lives

14 December 2021 7:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Initiation season
Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department
summer initiation season
Easter Cape initiation schools

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam.
  • The death toll at initiation schools has risen to 23 in the Eastern Cape
  • Eastern Cape Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says authorities are still investigating what may have caused the deaths
Image copyright: missk21/123rf.com

Eastern Cape officials say they are concerned by the rising number of initiate deaths during this summer season.

At least 23 young boys have died at initiation schools across the province so far, compared to 14 deaths during the previous winter initiation season.

The Eastern Cape Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says the deaths are being investigated.

Provincial Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says the deaths took place at both registered and unregistered initiation schools.

According to Ngam, preliminary investigations have found that some initiates had complained about dizziness, dehydration and stomach aches.

However, the cause of the deaths is still unclear.

"The only thing that will confirm the cause of death will be the postmortem results that will be done by the Department of Health", he tells CapeTalk.

Ngam says no arrests have been made in connection with the deaths at this stage but police have opened inquest dockets.

As of yesterday, we have lost 23 innocent lives during the summer initiation season in the Eastern Cape province... Indeed it is a high number.

Mamkeli Ngam, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

What we have been able to observe is that the deaths are happening both in legal and unlawful initiation schools.

Mamkeli Ngam, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

We are very much concerned as the department and the provincial government by the increasing number of deaths during this period because we have developed a risk-adjusted strategy and we had hoped that with the support from families and our key stakeholders that there would be a death-free summer season this year but unfortunately 23 young lives have been lost.

Mamkeli Ngam, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs



14 December 2021 7:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Initiation season
Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department
summer initiation season
Easter Cape initiation schools

More from Local

5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas

14 December 2021 2:49 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your employer discipline you for tweeting about your sex life?

14 December 2021 2:00 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law Shepstone & Wylie attorneys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands

14 December 2021 1:58 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund

14 December 2021 12:23 PM

Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soldier who wants SANDF swimming rule scrapped has lost perspective, says expert

14 December 2021 11:48 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to African Defence Review director Darren Olivier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why discussing Covid-19 stats during the fourth wave is tricky

14 December 2021 9:22 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte about Covid-19 data.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shell seismic survey: 'There are still so many unknowns for the ecosystem'

13 December 2021 6:36 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to marine predator ecologist Mia Wege.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...

13 December 2021 5:49 PM

Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donations pour in to help Claremont barista take his coffee business on the road

13 December 2021 3:03 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local barista Jack Umba about a fundraising campaign spearheaded by his caring customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan

13 December 2021 1:05 PM

The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through section.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands

Local

UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

Business Lifestyle

Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

One team: Joburg Mayor Phalatse, multi-party mayoral committee sworn in

14 December 2021 2:29 PM

Double Pfizer dose gives reduced protection against Omicron - Discovery study

14 December 2021 2:14 PM

Saftu welcomes report on basic income grant, reiterates demand for R1,500 amount

14 December 2021 1:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA