EC govt concerned by increased initiate deaths as summer season claims 23 lives





The death toll at initiation schools has risen to 23 in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says authorities are still investigating what may have caused the deaths

Image copyright: missk21/123rf.com

Eastern Cape officials say they are concerned by the rising number of initiate deaths during this summer season.

At least 23 young boys have died at initiation schools across the province so far, compared to 14 deaths during the previous winter initiation season.

The Eastern Cape Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says the deaths are being investigated.

Provincial Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says the deaths took place at both registered and unregistered initiation schools.

According to Ngam, preliminary investigations have found that some initiates had complained about dizziness, dehydration and stomach aches.

However, the cause of the deaths is still unclear.

"The only thing that will confirm the cause of death will be the postmortem results that will be done by the Department of Health", he tells CapeTalk.

Ngam says no arrests have been made in connection with the deaths at this stage but police have opened inquest dockets.

As of yesterday, we have lost 23 innocent lives during the summer initiation season in the Eastern Cape province... Indeed it is a high number. Mamkeli Ngam, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

What we have been able to observe is that the deaths are happening both in legal and unlawful initiation schools. Mamkeli Ngam, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs