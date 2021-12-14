'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands
- Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says Cabinet's decision to scrap Zimbabwe Exemption Permits remains in place
- Motsoaledi says his department only withdrew an incorrect circular sent to SA banks about Zimbabwean bank account holders this week
- Advocate Simba Chitando says urgent papers have been filed in court to challenge the expiry of the permits affecting roughly 200,000 Zimbabwean immigrants
- Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights says a number of civil groups have written to the Home Affairs Department demanding answers
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) on 31 December still stands, following some confusing media reports on the matter.
Last month, Cabinet announced its decision not to renew the ZEP. It revealed that ZEP holders would be granted a 12-month grace period to apply for other permits "appropriate to their particular status or situation".
Following the Cabinet decision, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) issued an incorrect circular that could have lead to ZEP holders losing their bank accounts.
Motsoaledi says the circular has been withdrawn but Cabinet’s decision to end the permits still stands.
"Nothing has changed and nothing is going to change, it still stands", the minister says.
What we have withdrawn is a circular which was issued by the officials in the DHA after the Cabinet decision. A circular which purports to be explaining to the banks what they must do. That circular was very wrong.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
That circular was very wrong, it was not supposed to be issued and it was causing more confusion.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
RELATED: Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits
Meanwhile, advocate Simba Chitando, who represents ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in South Africa, says the DHA owes the public a better explanation.
He says an urgent application has been filed in court to challenge the directive that could see roughly 200,000 Zimbabweans sent home.
At the same time, Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) says at least 46 civil society organisations have expressed their interest in supporting a legal challenge to the move.
Sharon Ekambaram, head of the Refugee and Migrant Rights Programme at LHR, says the decision has serious humanitarian consequences and could create a crisis for thousands of many families that will be displaced.
"We have written to the department to seek clarity", she tells CapeTalk.
According to Ekambaram, the government is "scraping the bottom of the barrel" by trying to scapegoat migrants in South Africa for its own failures.
It leaves us in exactly the same position with an ill-considered statement by the Cabinet and a very unfortunate decision that has been taken.Sharon Ekambaram, Manager of the Refugee & Migrant Rights Programme - Lawyers for Human Rights
We have this special dispensation, which if you could, at the stroke of a pen, remove it means that it was a temporary situation for over 10 years. That for me is a clear reflection of the fact that DHA is failing dismally with managing the movement of people in our country and ensuring that we respect the very core of our Constitution which is respect for human rights and human diginity.Sharon Ekambaram, Manager of the Refugee & Migrant Rights Programme - Lawyers for Human Rights
There are very few pathways for people to get regularised and I think the entire approach of our government managing movement is to criminalise migration... and people to be hunted down for their documentation. That's going to be exacerbated by this move.Sharon Ekambaram, Manager of the Refugee & Migrant Rights Programme - Lawyers for Human Rights
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
