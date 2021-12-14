Soldier who wants SANDF swimming rule scrapped has lost perspective, says expert





An SANDF soldier says he hasn't given up on his battle to have swimming booted as a requirement to qualify for an instructor training course

Defence expert Darren Olivier says the ability to swim is a valid requirement

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Defence expert Darren Olivier says the soldier who has been legally fighting the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) may be out of his depth.

According to reports, Strike Dzumba has spent over a decade trying to get the SANDF to remove the 25m freestyle swimming requirement for members who want to enroll in the military's Physical Training Instructor’s course.

In August this year, Dzumba failed to convince the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that swimming skills should be scrapped as a prerequisite.

Olivier says SANDF has swimming courses if Dzumba wanted to learn, but he insists on taking court action on principle.

The defence analyst says Dzumba may have "lost perspective" at this point.

"It's a valid requirement and the court found so as well", he adds.

I'm always open to the idea that certain requirements might be outdated and not necessary anymore but in this specific case, this has been looked at and it is still a very necessary part of training and part of what SANDF members do all the time. Darren Olivier, Director - African Defence Review

The main reason for this requirement, during training at least, is that if members can't swim then you have an issue... how do you forge a river, for example, in a combat zone in an operation like that, especially when you are wearing a tonne of gear. Darren Olivier, Director - African Defence Review

People come into it from different backgrounds. Not everybody knows how to swim before they arrive but the SANDF does offer a bridging course for those who have that [skill]. Darren Olivier, Director - African Defence Review