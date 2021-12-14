SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund





Of the R135 billion collected from the Fuel levy, R43 billion or R2,18 a litre goes to the Road Accident Fund

It costs the average motorist about R400 a month to be indemnified against personal claims caused by their negligent driving.

There are a million crashes a year in our country and 40,000 deaths on our roads

The Special Investigating Unit has been given the green light to investigate the Road Accident Fund.

It will be looking into "compensation or payments made by RAF to claimants or claimants' agents and also focus on payments made by RAF to service providers in a manner that was contrary to applicable legislation, policies and instructions issued by National Treasury, and payments made in a fraudulent manner."

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor at University of Pretoria and author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ on whether cleaning up or scrapping the Road Accident Fund could lead to South Africans paying less for petrol at the pumps.

The fuel levy is a problem because it boils down to an income of R135 billion per annum - that makes up 5% of the national tax revenue. Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide

Of that R135 billion, R43 billion or R2,18 a litre goes to the Road Accident Fund, and it costs the average motorist about R400 a month to have cover for road traffic crashes. Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide

It follows that the Road Accident fund should be an entity that spends the money it gets from taxpayers, the motorists wisely. Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide

He says it has done the opposite.

For a period of more than 20 years, the Road Accident Fund has been run on the basis that it is not paying claims unless there has been a trial date allocated where claimants were compelled to issue summons against the RAF. Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide

The RAF complains about being sued by lawyers, however, Klopper says this is due to the fund's inaction. The legal bills are enormous amounting to about R8.6 billion a year, he adds - that is 25% of their annual income.

For that reason, the investigation into the RAF is to be welcomed. Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide

He says it is not only the fund's administration that is causing the problem but the road traffic crashes that occur daily on South Africa's roads.

That is the main reason for the position the RAF is in. Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide

There are a million crashes a year in our country and 40,000 deaths on our roads. Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide

The two considerations are one, the frequency and consequences of road traffic crashes, and two, the inefficiency of the claims administration process, according to Kloppers.