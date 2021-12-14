SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund
- Of the R135 billion collected from the Fuel levy, R43 billion or R2,18 a litre goes to the Road Accident Fund
- It costs the average motorist about R400 a month to be indemnified against personal claims caused by their negligent driving.
- There are a million crashes a year in our country and 40,000 deaths on our roads
The Special Investigating Unit has been given the green light to investigate the Road Accident Fund.
It will be looking into "compensation or payments made by RAF to claimants or claimants' agents and also focus on payments made by RAF to service providers in a manner that was contrary to applicable legislation, policies and instructions issued by National Treasury, and payments made in a fraudulent manner."
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor at University of Pretoria and author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ on whether cleaning up or scrapping the Road Accident Fund could lead to South Africans paying less for petrol at the pumps.
The fuel levy is a problem because it boils down to an income of R135 billion per annum - that makes up 5% of the national tax revenue.Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide
Of that R135 billion, R43 billion or R2,18 a litre goes to the Road Accident Fund, and it costs the average motorist about R400 a month to have cover for road traffic crashes.Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide
It follows that the Road Accident fund should be an entity that spends the money it gets from taxpayers, the motorists wisely.Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide
He says it has done the opposite.
For a period of more than 20 years, the Road Accident Fund has been run on the basis that it is not paying claims unless there has been a trial date allocated where claimants were compelled to issue summons against the RAF.Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide
The RAF complains about being sued by lawyers, however, Klopper says this is due to the fund's inaction. The legal bills are enormous amounting to about R8.6 billion a year, he adds - that is 25% of their annual income.
For that reason, the investigation into the RAF is to be welcomed.Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide
He says it is not only the fund's administration that is causing the problem but the road traffic crashes that occur daily on South Africa's roads.
That is the main reason for the position the RAF is in.Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide
There are a million crashes a year in our country and 40,000 deaths on our roads.Prof Hennie Klopper, Author - RAF Practitioner’s Guide
The two considerations are one, the frequency and consequences of road traffic crashes, and two, the inefficiency of the claims administration process, according to Kloppers.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/epfop/epfop1709/epfop170900104/88352801-front-crashed-minibus-accident-horizontal-low-angle-view.jpg
More from Local
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas
Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to gardenRead More
Can your employer discipline you for tweeting about your sex life?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law Shepstone & Wylie attorneys.Read More
'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights.Read More
Soldier who wants SANDF swimming rule scrapped has lost perspective, says expert
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to African Defence Review director Darren Olivier.Read More
Why discussing Covid-19 stats during the fourth wave is tricky
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte about Covid-19 data.Read More
EC govt concerned by increased initiate deaths as summer season claims 23 lives
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam.Read More
Shell seismic survey: 'There are still so many unknowns for the ecosystem'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to marine predator ecologist Mia Wege.Read More
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...
Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.Read More
Donations pour in to help Claremont barista take his coffee business on the road
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local barista Jack Umba about a fundraising campaign spearheaded by his caring customers.Read More
More from Politics
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...
Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.Read More
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.Read More
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach
Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.Read More
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.Read More
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).Read More
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.Read More