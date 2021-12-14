Can your employer discipline you for tweeting about your sex life?





A wheelchair-bound woman Makgosi Letimile is suing her former employer the Cape Town Convention Centre for R1.5 million after she began using sex toys to help with her incontinence and tweeted about it. She argued she wanted to help educate others

Letimile claims her employer at the time saw the tweets and fired her and subsequently instituted court proceedings.

But is the discussion of sex on social media still a big no-no when it comes to your HR department, asks Lester?

Can your employer discipline you if you are posting on social media about your sex life?

Lester Kiewit speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law Shepstone & Wylie attorneys.

She says it always depends on the facts of the particular case.

It will depend on the workplace, it will depend on the type of position you have within the company, it will depend very much on the content of what you actually said. It will depend on the policies and procedures that are in place that deal with social media in your particular workplace. Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

It is difficult to give a blanket answer.

I don't want to say you can never say anything about sex and your personal family life because in some instances it may be completely appropriate for you to say that - for example, if you were a gynecologist and you were giving generic advice about sex, that might be appropriate, but if you are a principal of a school, it would be completely inappropriate. Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

As an attorney, it is about looking at the facts of each case and trying to come up with an answer depending on the situation I have been faced with. Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

So when might it be appropriate?

There was a very famous quote when they were talking about pornography in a court case in America, 'I know it when I see it.' It is very difficult to know without seeing the actual tweets and knowing the specific environment in which she was working. Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

The employer is going to have a large amount of managerial prerogative and discretion about deciding whether something is appropriate for its particular workplace. Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

She says that does not mean this cannot be challenged and an employee may fight to have more freedom of expression.

But generally speaking, you can set the standards as an employer of the type of conduct you expect of your employees and if that is going to bring your organisation into disrepute, that is something that employers are quite entitled to protect - but it is not completely overarching and overreaching. there are going to be other considerations. Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys