5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas
Christmas is days away, which means you still have a few shopping days left to buy gifts for your loved ones this holiday season.
Last week and this week, Pippa put together a Christmas Gifting Guide, to give you some gift ideas.
Today she chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants TokaiMorne Faulhammer about affordable yet lovely gift ideas for someone who loves to garden - or who may want to get started!
1. Gardening gloves for R169.95
2. A great product called garden Geek monitors your plants' water, fertilizer, sunlight, and temperature needs through a probe and cell phone app. R369.95
3. New garland white hydrangea called " Runaway bride R199.95
4. Succulents from R19.95 to R39.95
5. Watering cans from plastic R29.95 to galvanized vintage look R224.95.
