'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Discovery Health reports that Covid-19 hospital admissions are 29% lower with the Omicron-driven Covid-19 wave than previous waves.
The data also shows that a double dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination provides 70% protection against severe complications requiring hospitalisation,
Discovery released what it describes as "at-scale, real-world analysis" into the impact of Covid-19, on Tuesday.
The analysis of the Omicron outbreak is based on 211,000 Covid-19-positive test results in South Africa.
Discovery emphasizes that these insights should be considered preliminary, as the data is from the first three weeks of the Omicron-driven wave.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health.
Dr Noach says while the steep trajectory of new infections during the current Covid-19 wave is unprecedented, there is good news.
There's a very different shape in the curve relative to the prior waves and it's related to this very high community spread due to this contagious virus. The virologists when they saw the genetics predicted that it would be very contagious...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
RELATED: Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The good news is... the data supports that the severity in this wave is 29% lower than in the Delta wave.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
What that means is that you are 29% less likely to be admitted to hospital than in the previous wave.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Dr Noach says there are currently around 500 Discovery members in hospital for Covid-19 complications.
The majority of these patients are unvaccinated, he notes.
The big difference is we're not seeing patients with the same severe levels of respiratory distress that we've seen in the other waves... but we're only three weeks into the wave, so while we're excited... three weeks in is too early to call it.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Does the Discovery Health study serve as further incentive to vaccinate?
We've done very detailed work around the vaccine effectiveness... collaborated with the South African Medical Research Council and been supported by Professor Glenda Gray...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Our conclusion is that there is a 70% effectiveness of the double shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in protecting recipients against severe illness... So, 14 days after the second dose you have a 70% lower risk of admission to hospital should you contract Covid-19...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
For more from Dr Noach, take a listen:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
