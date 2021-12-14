South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries





The UK has announced the removal of South Africa from its travel red list, along with ten other southern African countries.

South Africa was placed back on the red list following the detection of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant in late November.

The other countries are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The government of South Africa welcomes the announcement by the UK to remove South Africa from the #redlist. This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa has been calling for. The unscientific travel ban had a devastating impact on 2-way business, travel & tourism industry & families. — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) December 14, 2021

The measure comes into effect on Wednesday 15 December.

From 4am on Weds 15 Dec, ALL 11 countries will be removed from England's travel red 🔴 list #Internationaltravel (1/3) — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 14, 2021

The UK's testing measures remain in place, to be reviewed in the first week of January.

