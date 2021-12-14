South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK has announced the removal of South Africa from its travel red list, along with ten other southern African countries.
South Africa was placed back on the red list following the detection of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant in late November.
RELATED: UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA
RELATED: South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected
The other countries are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The government of South Africa welcomes the announcement by the UK to remove South Africa from the #redlist. This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa has been calling for. The unscientific travel ban had a devastating impact on 2-way business, travel & tourism industry & families.— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) December 14, 2021
The measure comes into effect on Wednesday 15 December.
📢TRAVEL UPDATE— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 14, 2021
From 4am on Weds 15 Dec, ALL 11 countries will be removed from England's travel red 🔴 list #Internationaltravel (1/3)
✈️🧪 All current TESTING measures remain in place & will be reviewed in the first week of January.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 14, 2021
Check the rules here👇 https://t.co/lLZa0DpTVv (2/3)
The UK's testing measures remain in place, to be reviewed in the first week of January.
Click on the link to read the list of travel requirements.
RELATED: UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155437737_husband-and-wife-are-flying-on-plane-wearing-medical-masks-sanitary-standards-of-flight-during-epide.html?term=plane%2Bcovid%2Bmask&vti=lz52h73377lr50q8cp-3-106
