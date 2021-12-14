Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
What would happen if Eskom was forced to shut down a third of its generation capacity?
The obvious answer is that the lights would go out, says Bruce Whitfield.
The national power utility has been denied a request to keep its Matimba and Medupi power stations running above legal limits for pollution.
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) refused an application to postpone some of the required air quality compliance timelines.
#EskomMediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 14, 2021
Eskom receives DFFE’s decisions on minimum emissions standard; will engage DFFE and key stakeholders on way forward@SABCNews @eNCA @Newzroom405 @News24 @IOL @SundayTimesZA @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/0LFUt4sf1u
"If implemented" warns Eskom, "the decision will result in an immediate shutting down of 16,000 MW of installed coal fired capacity."
As such, Eskom is engaging with the DFFE, the Department of Public Enterprises, the Department of Minerals and Energy and others in respect of a way forward.Eskom statement
The Money Show asks Chris Yelland (energy analyst and MD of EE Business Intelligence) to give some context around the reasons Eskom's application was rejected.
Eskom have been kicking this can down the road for decades!Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
It is really completely environmentally non-compliant. It doesn't comply with the emissions standards of South Africa and it can only continue operating by getting exemptions from the legal requirements.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland says the problem dates back more than a decade.
From 2010 it became absolutely clear to Eskom that they had to do something about this and the problem is, they never have... until we've reached this point where the regulator - the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment - have said 'this far and no more'.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Strong words, but I have no doubt Eskom will get its way in the end.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Eskom [as a polluter] by international standards, is at the bottom of the pile and it really shocks me... the Eskom management, executives, the board, the shareholder have been completely complacent and allowed this situation to come about instead of working on it year by year continuously!Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
From about 1990 up to about 2005 South Africa's electricity prices were artificially low because we were building no power stations, and all the power stations that we had were way out of line environmentally.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to Yelland's argument on The Money Show:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2014/06/21/20/11/power-station-374097960720.jpg
More from Business
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).Read More
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group.Read More
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys.Read More
More from Local
Initial spike in hospitalisation of children in 4th wave has decreased - NICD
Dr Michelle Groome, head of NICD Public health surveillance, and response head speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Discovery Health releases first real-world omicron data on variant impact in SA
Dr Ryan Noach, Discovery Health CEO, speaks to Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings.Read More
'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again
The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino speaks to John Maytham.Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.Read More
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas
Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to gardenRead More
Can your employer discipline you for tweeting about your sex life?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law Shepstone & Wylie attorneys.Read More
'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights.Read More
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund
Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund.Read More