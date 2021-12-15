'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again
- Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino says the carnival was always going to be improbable due to Covid-19
- With this latest Covid wave and the new variant, it became impossible to host a carnival, he says
- Gambini says they hope to aim for January 2023
The Kaapse Klopse Karnival has been cancelled for a second year running due to Covid-19.
The Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade was planned for 16 June but due to heightened fears around the third wave, the annual minstrel extravaganza has been called off. The cancellation comes following an initial postponement from 2 January to 16 June.
About 100 000 people attend the street parade annually.
The Kaapse Klopse takes place annually on 2 January in Cape Town, South Africa. It is also referred to as Tweede Nuwe Jaar with some 13,000 minstrels taking to the streets garbed in bright colours, either carrying colourful umbrellas or playing an array of musical instruments.
The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino speaks to John Maytham.
He explains that last's year's event was postponed to June 2021.
That was an attempt on our side to have some sort of carnival during the 2021 year and I think when we reflect on the year, whilst we start the preparatory work for the Tweede Nuwe Year for 2022, I think we can accept that it was always going to be improbable.Muneeb Gambino, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)
With this latest Covid wave and the new variant, it became impossible to host a carnival of this nature and format.Muneeb Gambino, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)
Gambino says scaling down the carnival is challenging as it is all about including the entire community.
He says they would not want anyone to be left out and so they hope to plan for January 2023.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
