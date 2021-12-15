Discovery Health releases first real-world omicron data on variant impact in SA





Discovery Health released the first real-world information on Omicron outbreak based on 211000 Covid-19 positive test results in South Africa

At this early stage and from the data gathered, he says there is 29% less severe disease in the 4th wave compared to the delta wave reports Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. (Pixabay)

Discovery Health and the SA Medical Research Council released an at-scale analysis of a real-world experience of the Omicron outbreak in South Africa.

On Tuesday the group released findings of a new study that looked at 211,000 Covid-19 PCR tests which include data collected during the current fourth wave. Of those cases, 78,000 have the Omicron variant.

Some of the findings were that BioNTech, Pfizer, and J&J's Covid-19 vaccines appear to prevent severe disease from the omicron variant, the two-shot Pfizer course may offer 70% protection against being hospitalised with omicron, and Pfizer is 33% effective against infection by omicron whereas previously it was around 80%.

Dr Ryan Noach, the chief executive officer of Discovery Health joins Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings.

With South Africa now being at the epicentre of the Omicron wave, so we had a responsibility to report this as quickly as we could about what we were seeing in our data. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

While it was first detected in Southern Africa it has appeared across the globe.

It does seem to be more dominant in Southern Africa. The rest of the countries around the world that have got it at the start of it mostly inked travel to Southern Africa in some way - but it may well have originated somewhere else, been detected somewhere else and nobody spoke about it. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

We are seeing very meaningful insights around the severity and the shape of the curves that we are seeing related to this 4th wave look quite different from the prior three waves that we have lived through in South Africa. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

The number of new infections being reported is climbing steeply and the trajectory is almost vertical looking quite different from the other waves we have seen. It is a very worrying accelerated spread of Omicron. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

The good news, however, is that the admissions curve, which is the curve of severe disease or those patients requiring hospitalisation, is a much flatter curve and there is a delinkage almost between the infection curve and the admission curve for this Omicron fourth wave. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

At this early stage and from the data gathered, he says there is 29% less severe disease in the 4th wave compared to the delta wave.

There is a caveat and it is an important one. We are only a few weeks into this 4th wave of this omicron period and it may be too early to bank these predictions. We should certainly not be complacent. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health