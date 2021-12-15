Discovery Health releases first real-world omicron data on variant impact in SA
- Discovery Health released the first real-world information on Omicron outbreak based on 211000 Covid-19 positive test results in South Africa
- At this early stage and from the data gathered, he says there is 29% less severe disease in the 4th wave compared to the delta wave reports Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach
Discovery Health and the SA Medical Research Council released an at-scale analysis of a real-world experience of the Omicron outbreak in South Africa.
On Tuesday the group released findings of a new study that looked at 211,000 Covid-19 PCR tests which include data collected during the current fourth wave. Of those cases, 78,000 have the Omicron variant.
Some of the findings were that BioNTech, Pfizer, and J&J's Covid-19 vaccines appear to prevent severe disease from the omicron variant, the two-shot Pfizer course may offer 70% protection against being hospitalised with omicron, and Pfizer is 33% effective against infection by omicron whereas previously it was around 80%.
Dr Ryan Noach, the chief executive officer of Discovery Health joins Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings.
With South Africa now being at the epicentre of the Omicron wave, so we had a responsibility to report this as quickly as we could about what we were seeing in our data.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
While it was first detected in Southern Africa it has appeared across the globe.
It does seem to be more dominant in Southern Africa. The rest of the countries around the world that have got it at the start of it mostly inked travel to Southern Africa in some way - but it may well have originated somewhere else, been detected somewhere else and nobody spoke about it.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
We are seeing very meaningful insights around the severity and the shape of the curves that we are seeing related to this 4th wave look quite different from the prior three waves that we have lived through in South Africa.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
The number of new infections being reported is climbing steeply and the trajectory is almost vertical looking quite different from the other waves we have seen. It is a very worrying accelerated spread of Omicron.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
The good news, however, is that the admissions curve, which is the curve of severe disease or those patients requiring hospitalisation, is a much flatter curve and there is a delinkage almost between the infection curve and the admission curve for this Omicron fourth wave.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
At this early stage and from the data gathered, he says there is 29% less severe disease in the 4th wave compared to the delta wave.
There is a caveat and it is an important one. We are only a few weeks into this 4th wave of this omicron period and it may be too early to bank these predictions. We should certainly not be complacent.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/covid-omicron-variant-corona-6835784/
More from Local
Initial spike in hospitalisation of children in 4th wave has decreased - NICD
Dr Michelle Groome, head of NICD Public health surveillance, and response head speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again
The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino speaks to John Maytham.Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.Read More
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.Read More
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas
Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to gardenRead More
Can your employer discipline you for tweeting about your sex life?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law Shepstone & Wylie attorneys.Read More
'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sharon Ekambaram from Lawyers for Human Rights.Read More
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund
Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund.Read More