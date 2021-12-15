Initial spike in hospitalisation of children in 4th wave has decreased - NICD





While infections during this rising fourth wave appear on face value to be mild, of particular interest is the rate of infection and severity among children.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Groome, head of public health surveillance and response at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Dr Groome says that initially there was a spread among the younger population and the NICD was monitoring this situation.

We are seeing this trend towards the increase of admissions amongst the youngsters and I think some of it was related to how this wave started - in Tshwane mostly among the tertiary learners - and so a lot of that initial spread tends to be among that age group that is more out and about. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of Public Health Surveillance and Response - NICD

We saw this even in the 20 to 39-year-olds which are generally the parents of the younger children. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of Public Health Surveillance and Response - NICD

So I think initially, we did see a lot of spread in those younger age groups, and I think there was some concern in the increase of the number of hospitalisations, and we have been monitoring those trends, and it does seem to be decreasing. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of Public Health Surveillance and Response - NICD

Initially, in that under-5 age group, we were a little bit worried as we saw quite a large proportion of hospitalisations, but over the last four weeks, as this wave has unfolded, that proportion has decreased significantly. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of Public Health Surveillance and Response - NICD

The feeling on the ground and from our data is that a lot of those early hospitalisations are coincidental...and I think what is happening is many children are being hospitalised for other things, are necessarily tested, and come back positive, but that might not have been the reason for the hospitalisation. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of Public Health Surveillance and Response - NICD

She explains that a Covid-positive test does not necessarily mean any deaths are a result of the virus.