'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list'





The Tourism Ministry says it's not too late for UK travellers to revive plans to travel to SA

South Africa is one of 11 countries removed from the UK's travel red list from Wednesday

Image:

The Tourism Ministry says it will take a long time for South Africa's tourism sector to recover from the economic damage caused by the UK's most recent travel ban.

The UK removed South Africa from its travel ban 'red list' on Wednesday more than two weeks after imposing restrictions on the country following the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The move was widely condemned as illogical and unscientific.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile says it's too early to tell if the latest announcement will result in new international bookings to visit South Africa.

"We hope that now that the announcement has been made, that those who have cancelled will probably rebook their travel and still come to South Africa", Zuzile adds.

It's going to take quite a long time for the tourism industry to recover, not only from this but from the pandemic as well. Mpumzi Zuzile, Media liason officer for Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

The minister... is preaching that South Africa is open for tourism, and we have been even though we were under the red list. Mpumzi Zuzile, Media liason officer for Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

We haven't stopped telling South Africans that domestic tourism is open, international tourism is open... South Africa is open for tourists and is safe for tourism. Mpumzi Zuzile, Media liason officer for Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu