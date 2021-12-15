'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds'
- Lab-grown diamonds are less costly and better for the environment
- They are not the same as cubic zirconia explains Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of Shiny Rock Polished
- Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds, he says
Would you consider having jewellery that was made with lab-grown gemstones rather than those mined from the earth?
For one thing, they're considerably more affordable and with advances in technology are quite indistinguishable from their natural counterparts, but they're more friendly for the environment.
Refilwe chats to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of Shiny Rock Polished, an online jewellery store that offers Moissanites as well as lab-grown emeralds and rubies.
People often think these are the same as cubic zirconia but they are not. Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds.Anthony Matthews, Managing Director - Shiny Polished
The only real difference is these are obviously made in a lab.Anthony Matthews, Managing Director - Shiny Polished
They are still graded exactly the same way. They have certificates that indicate they are lab-created but essentially they are molecularly a diamond in every way.Anthony Matthews, Managing Director - Shiny Polished
There are a number of diamond certifiers, he explains, the International Gemological Institute (IGI) a large Independent Laboratory for testing and grading stones. The most well-known regulation company in the world is GIA which stands for the Gemological Institute of America.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120968520_colorful-blue-sparkling-diamond-in-tweezers-isolated-on-black.html?vti=npd4rp4zrebyzc4tsn-1-2
