AfriForum lawyers plotting next move after urgent bid to stop curfew dismissed
- AfriForum's urgent bid to oppose the national curfew has been dismissed
- The lobby group's legal team is planning its next steps
AfriForum says its legal team is considering its options after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed the lobby group's urgent bid to challenge the government's curfew regulations.
The court ruled on Tuesday that there was no justification for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis.
"Our legal team is going to be looking at it and we will make a final decision on that matter very soon", says AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk.
Broodryk says the matter has not been struck off the roll entirely and there is an option to carry on the case.
Our legal team is assessing the matter at the moment... It was struck off the urgent roll. That doesn't mean it's been struck off the roll in its entirety. So there is the option of carrying on with the case.Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns Manager - AfriForum
We're arguing firstly that it's unconstitutional to restrict people's rights, their freedom of movement. And we also think that the six-month potential prison sentence that someone can be handed down for breaking the curfew is ludacris.Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns Manager - AfriForum
This regulation was thumbsucked and it's not based on science.Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns Manager - AfriForum
More from Local
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More
Initial spike in hospitalisation of children in 4th wave has decreased - NICD
Dr Michelle Groome, head of NICD Public health surveillance, and response head speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Discovery Health releases first real-world omicron data on variant impact in SA
Dr Ryan Noach, Discovery Health CEO, speaks to Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings.Read More
'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again
The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino speaks to John Maytham.Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.Read More
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.Read More