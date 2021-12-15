AfriForum lawyers plotting next move after urgent bid to stop curfew dismissed





AfriForum's urgent bid to oppose the national curfew has been dismissed

The lobby group's legal team is planning its next steps

Picture: @afriforum/Twitter.

AfriForum says its legal team is considering its options after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed the lobby group's urgent bid to challenge the government's curfew regulations.

The court ruled on Tuesday that there was no justification for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis.

"Our legal team is going to be looking at it and we will make a final decision on that matter very soon", says AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk.

Broodryk says the matter has not been struck off the roll entirely and there is an option to carry on the case.

Our legal team is assessing the matter at the moment... It was struck off the urgent roll. That doesn't mean it's been struck off the roll in its entirety. So there is the option of carrying on with the case. Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns Manager - AfriForum

We're arguing firstly that it's unconstitutional to restrict people's rights, their freedom of movement. And we also think that the six-month potential prison sentence that someone can be handed down for breaking the curfew is ludacris. Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns Manager - AfriForum

This regulation was thumbsucked and it's not based on science. Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns Manager - AfriForum