Victory for the rule of law after court sets aside Zuma medical parole - lawyer





The High Court declared Jacob Zuma's medical parole unlawful

The Helen Suzman Foundation says no one is above the law

The Department of Correctional Services says it's still studying the judgment

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma ahead of his addresses to his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

The Helen Suzman Foundation says the rule of law has won after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.

The court has reversed the former president's medical parole after declaring it unlawful.

It has ordered Zuma to return to prison and serve the remainder of his sentence.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and the DA challenged the unilateral decision by former correctional services commissioner Arther Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole.

Anton van Dalsen, the foundation's legal counsel, says no one is above the law.

"Government and other people acting on behalf of the government have to stick to the law. They cannot make the law as they go along, and that law applies to everyone, however important or unimportant they may be", he says.

The judgement effectively gives us what we went to court for and that is to set aside the decision by the Commissioner of Correctional Services and it set it aside on the grounds that he was unable to override the decision of the medical parole board and also that his decision, as it was conveyed to the court, was full of irrelevant considerations. Anton van Dalsen, Legal counselor - Helen Suzman Foundation

I think what is important here to underline - because people tend to forget this given the personality who is involved - is that in principle this is a pure case of the rule of law. Anton van Dalsen, Legal counselor - Helen Suzman Foundation

Meanwhile, the Department of Correctional Services says it cannot make any comments on the judgment at this stage.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the department's legal team will need time to study the judgment before making any pronouncements.

"Let us give time to our legal officials to study this judgment and advise us on the best possible way moving forward", Nxumalo says.

We are still studying the judgement. We only received it today. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services