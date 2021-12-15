I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne





Author Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne says he learned invaluable lessons during his 10 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit

Labuschagne was framed and falsely accused of murder - and ended up spending a decade in Zimbabwe’s prisons

He's written a book titled 'Beating Chains' which tells his inspiring story

Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne says the life lessons that he gained during his 10 years of wrongful imprisonment are blessing for him.

In 2003, the successful Zimbabwean businessman was framed and wrongfully convicted of drowning a poacher.

He served 10 years in Zimbabwe’s prisons in some of the most horrific conditions, facing food shortages, no running water, and people dying around him daily.

Yet Labuschagne says he chooses to see his ordeal as a blessing.

"I feel blessed to have spent 10 years of my life in prison for what it has done to me", he tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

Labuschagne says he has grown through his adversity and has become a better person in the process.

I'm a much better person now than I would have been. Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne, author and international speaker

Instead of dwelling on the past, the motivational speaker says he decided to let go of any bitterness and resentment because it did not serve him.

"The past can never serve you. You can learn from it, but it can never serve you", he adds.

He says his time in prison taught him the value of his health, his loved ones, and his friends.

Since his release in 2013, the sought-after speaker says his purpose is now to inspire others.

He says the key to a fulfilling life is creating your own joy, spreading love, having a positive mental attitude, and a grateful heart. "We create our own prisons out here."

The past only exists in your head and it can only come to life if you let it. I had lost 10 years with my kids. I don't think about that time at all now because it's another second wasted where I could be putting it in front of me towards them. Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne, author and international speaker

I don't let those years affect me. It's a huge lesson for everybody about forgiveness. If you can learn the power of forgiveness and what it is to let go of the past and take on the future Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne, author and international speaker

Without a body, against police evidence, and on presumption, I was convicted of drowning that guy. It got very, very political. It was very ugly. Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne, author and international speaker

The fear of going to prison was a whole lot bigger than actually getting in there... Fear is a terrible thing... You can get through some of the toughest times if you believe you can. Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne, author and international speaker

Three of the most important things I learned in prison cannot be bought and that is health, loved ones and friends... So you learned to take care of yourself and how important friends and family are that you take for granted outside. When you're watching people dying every day, you realise the value of health. Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne, author and international speaker