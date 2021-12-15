Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'

15 December 2021 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.

Eskom has recorded a net profit after tax of of R9.2 billion for the six months ended September 2021.

It says this is a "significant improvement" from R0.2 billion in the same period last year

The power utility's interim results show that it also reduced gross outstanding debt to R392.1 billion from R463.7 billion a year earlier.

This is a further R10 billion reduction in the debt since the beginning of the financial year.

However generation remains below par, so will it be able to keep the lights on in 2022?

This week, the power utility was denied a request to keep its Matimba and Medupi power stations running above legal limits for pollution.

"If implemented" warned Eskom, "the decision will result in an immediate shutting down of 16,000 MW of installed coal fired capacity."

RELATED: Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity

This was quantified by Eskom senior manager Deidre Herbst during an interview with eNCA.

“If we comply, we will need to switch off with immediate effect, and that would result in stage 8 load-shedding, continuously.”

Surely this is negotiable? asks Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

To make our ageing coal fleet fully compliant with minimum emission standards we are required to invest in excess of R300 billion which we don't have, and on which we will earn no return.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

De Ruyter notes that this situation is exacerbated by the fact that Eskom has a schedule.

In some instances for example, as they make a plant compliant it reaches the end of its life he says.

So we believe that there is a better outcome and we believe that the Just Energy Transition approach that we've developed and for which we've obtained funding at Cop26 is the best approach which will preserve jobs, create better energy security and put South Africa in a position where we can move in a very deliberate manner to a cleaner environment with a lower carbon footprint without putting Eskom in a very difficult situation.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

We have submitted an appeal today. That appeal suspends the implementation of the decision. I think we should have faith in the process and that rationality will prevail.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

De Ruyter also puts the record straight about the load shedding stats for the six months up to end-September.

RELATED: Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA

The amount of load shedding that we implemented expressed as gigawatt hours over the six months on which we're reporting, was 5% less than in the prior year.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

In terms of days... we had 21 days of load shedding as opposed to 19 days during the comparable period.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

So it's getting better, but I'm still far from happy with the performance of our generation business. There's still a lot of work to be done in order to improve reliability and availability - that's the heart of the business and we should be doing much better there.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

Has there been any progress in identifying alleged sabotage at Eskom?

RELATED: It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom

De Ruyter says the Hawks are still investigating and no arrests have yet been made.

It's very disappointing to me personally that there are people in South Africa who think it's a good idea to sabotage critical infrastructure for whatever nefarious purpose they might have.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

Listen to the interview with the Eskom CEO on The Money Show:


































































