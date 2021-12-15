Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Eskom has recorded a net profit after tax of of R9.2 billion for the six months ended September 2021.
It says this is a "significant improvement" from R0.2 billion in the same period last year
The power utility's interim results show that it also reduced gross outstanding debt to R392.1 billion from R463.7 billion a year earlier.
This is a further R10 billion reduction in the debt since the beginning of the financial year.
However generation remains below par, so will it be able to keep the lights on in 2022?
#Eskom #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 15, 2021
Eskom’s interim results show improvement in financial performance, however Generation performance remains below par pic.twitter.com/Ngrihz7ciX
This week, the power utility was denied a request to keep its Matimba and Medupi power stations running above legal limits for pollution.
"If implemented" warned Eskom, "the decision will result in an immediate shutting down of 16,000 MW of installed coal fired capacity."
RELATED: Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
This was quantified by Eskom senior manager Deidre Herbst during an interview with eNCA.
“If we comply, we will need to switch off with immediate effect, and that would result in stage 8 load-shedding, continuously.”
Eskom warns the country could soon face Stage 8 blackouts. That is after the environment department rejected Eskom's application to allow it to pollute more than is legally allowed. #SouthAfricanMorning #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/Usnds932mE— eNCA (@eNCA) December 15, 2021
Surely this is negotiable? asks Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
To make our ageing coal fleet fully compliant with minimum emission standards we are required to invest in excess of R300 billion which we don't have, and on which we will earn no return.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter notes that this situation is exacerbated by the fact that Eskom has a schedule.
In some instances for example, as they make a plant compliant it reaches the end of its life he says.
So we believe that there is a better outcome and we believe that the Just Energy Transition approach that we've developed and for which we've obtained funding at Cop26 is the best approach which will preserve jobs, create better energy security and put South Africa in a position where we can move in a very deliberate manner to a cleaner environment with a lower carbon footprint without putting Eskom in a very difficult situation.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
We have submitted an appeal today. That appeal suspends the implementation of the decision. I think we should have faith in the process and that rationality will prevail.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter also puts the record straight about the load shedding stats for the six months up to end-September.
RELATED: Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA
The amount of load shedding that we implemented expressed as gigawatt hours over the six months on which we're reporting, was 5% less than in the prior year.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
In terms of days... we had 21 days of load shedding as opposed to 19 days during the comparable period.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
So it's getting better, but I'm still far from happy with the performance of our generation business. There's still a lot of work to be done in order to improve reliability and availability - that's the heart of the business and we should be doing much better there.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
Has there been any progress in identifying alleged sabotage at Eskom?
RELATED: It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom
De Ruyter says the Hawks are still investigating and no arrests have yet been made.
It's very disappointing to me personally that there are people in South Africa who think it's a good idea to sabotage critical infrastructure for whatever nefarious purpose they might have.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
Listen to the interview with the Eskom CEO on The Money Show:
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Business
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).Read More
More from Politics
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Victory for the rule of law after court sets aside Zuma medical parole - lawyer
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and legal expert Anton van Dalsen.Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund
Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund.Read More
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...
Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.Read More
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.Read More