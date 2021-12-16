Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The COVID Update: Government is urging South Africans to be more committed to complying with COVID-19 safety regulations over the festive season.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
How is a seismic survey conducted? Marine Mammal Observer (MMO) and Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) Operators.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jean Purdon
Today at 15:50
Eskom increases mid-year profit by 4178%
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 16:20
The Tourism Industry reaction to removal from the red list
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 17:05
The Metro Police prepare for silly season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Le Roux - Metro Police Chief at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
The Day of Reconciliation: Reflecting on the TRC with Ms. Yasmin Sooka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yasmin Sooka - Fmr Trc Commissioner at Foundation For Human Rights
Today at 17:45
The Release of Klein Karoo 2
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Theron
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December?

16 December 2021 12:54 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town
Floods
La Nina
Dr Peter Johnston

CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.
  • South Africa is expected to experience a higher than average rainfall this summer
  • Above average summer rainfall in Southern Africa is attributed to the La Nina weather phenomenon
  • The north-eastern parts of the country typically experiences tropical cyclones in summer which results in heavy rainfall and flooding
© unguryanu/123rf.com

The International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) recently issued a La Niña advisory, in which it said South Africa is set to receive more rain than expected over the summer months.

While La Niña will bring heavy rain for the country over the summer period, not much rainfall is forecast for the South Western Cape.

The Northern Cape and the north eastern parts of the country has however been issued with a flood advisory, as tropical cyclones typically move in off the Indian Ocean at this time of the year.

Climate Scientist Dr Peter Johnston from UCT's climate Systems Analysis Group explains why this weather phenomenon exists.

We're experiencing this La Niña currently. We actually had a La Niña for two years, almost three years. which is not uncommon because these La Niña's last longer than the El Niño's. What this means is that there's a better than normal chance of getting above normal rainfall in the summer.

Dr Peter Johnston - Climate Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

There's a better chance of getting above normal rainfall...We're heading this summer, again into the possibility of above normal rainfall. No one can suggest that this will definitely happen. There's a 60% chance that this summer is going to be above normal.

Dr Peter Johnston - Climate Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

There are various pre conditions that exist that can cause flooding. Firstly, are we ready as a society, as a town and as a municipality for above normal rainfall? Secondly, what happens if the above normal rainfall is more intense? We have to be ready for those consequences.

Dr Peter Johnston - Climate Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




