La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December?
- South Africa is expected to experience a higher than average rainfall this summer
- Above average summer rainfall in Southern Africa is attributed to the La Nina weather phenomenon
- The north-eastern parts of the country typically experiences tropical cyclones in summer which results in heavy rainfall and flooding
The International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) recently issued a La Niña advisory, in which it said South Africa is set to receive more rain than expected over the summer months.
While La Niña will bring heavy rain for the country over the summer period, not much rainfall is forecast for the South Western Cape.
The Northern Cape and the north eastern parts of the country has however been issued with a flood advisory, as tropical cyclones typically move in off the Indian Ocean at this time of the year.
Climate Scientist Dr Peter Johnston from UCT's climate Systems Analysis Group explains why this weather phenomenon exists.
We're experiencing this La Niña currently. We actually had a La Niña for two years, almost three years. which is not uncommon because these La Niña's last longer than the El Niño's. What this means is that there's a better than normal chance of getting above normal rainfall in the summer.Dr Peter Johnston - Climate Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
There's a better chance of getting above normal rainfall...We're heading this summer, again into the possibility of above normal rainfall. No one can suggest that this will definitely happen. There's a 60% chance that this summer is going to be above normal.Dr Peter Johnston - Climate Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
There are various pre conditions that exist that can cause flooding. Firstly, are we ready as a society, as a town and as a municipality for above normal rainfall? Secondly, what happens if the above normal rainfall is more intense? We have to be ready for those consequences.Dr Peter Johnston - Climate Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
