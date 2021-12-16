Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The COVID Update: Government is urging South Africans to be more committed to complying with COVID-19 safety regulations over the festive season.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
How is a seismic survey conducted? Marine Mammal Observer (MMO) and Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) Operators.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jean Purdon
Today at 15:50
Eskom increases mid-year profit by 4178%
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 16:20
The Tourism Industry reaction to removal from the red list
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 17:05
The Metro Police prepare for silly season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Le Roux - Metro Police Chief at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
The Day of Reconciliation: Reflecting on the TRC with Ms. Yasmin Sooka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yasmin Sooka - Fmr Trc Commissioner at Foundation For Human Rights
Today at 17:45
The Release of Klein Karoo 2
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Theron
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won't be issuing a 13th cheque

16 December 2021 2:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
13th cheque
Christmas Bonus

Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays.
  • 5000 employers were surveyed which revealed that less than 50% could afford to pay a end of year bonuses to staff
  • Factors like the Covid-19 pandemic, riots and worker strikes impacted the employers' decision
  • Floatpays offers employers and employees an alternative to ensuring a 13th cheque is paid at the end of the year
© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

As the year comes to an end, many employees will be expecting payment of a 13th cheque or Christmas bonus from their employer.

But a recent poll commissioned by leading on-demand pay provider, Floatpays revealed that almost 50% of South African employers surveyed will not be issuing 13th cheques as part of their employee value proposition (EVP).

This finding comes as many local companies continue to face financial pressures exacerbated by a struggling economy amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays says various companies were surveyed, including state owned and private business.

He says various factors have influenced the employers decision.

We are living in exceptional times at the moment. The Covid pandemic continues to rage, This year in South Africa it's been tough economic times, we've had strikes, we've had riots...natural resource shortages, so it is a difficult market in which to operate in.

Simon Ward - Founder of Floatpays

Christmas is a difficult time for employees who tend to get paid earlier in the month. We tend to want to spoil our loved ones over the festive season. It's a great time to get together with friends, and naturally your spending habits go up. January then becomes a very long month

Simon Ward - Founder of Floatpays

Floatpays offers employers and employees and alternative to missing out on a thirteenth check, by proving a platform that saves a portion of the employees salary at the end of each month, which is then paid out as a lumpsum in December.

Ward says the savings feature helps employees to develop a ‘save first, spend second’ mindset that will ultimately contribute to better financial wellness

If the employer contributes to that savings, it can be viewed as a 13th cheque. It was really the notion to incentivize people to a longer term savings journey.

Simon Ward - Founder of Floatpays

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




