Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque
- 5000 employers were surveyed which revealed that less than 50% could afford to pay a end of year bonuses to staff
- Factors like the Covid-19 pandemic, riots and worker strikes impacted the employers' decision
- Floatpays offers employers and employees an alternative to ensuring a 13th cheque is paid at the end of the year
As the year comes to an end, many employees will be expecting payment of a 13th cheque or Christmas bonus from their employer.
But a recent poll commissioned by leading on-demand pay provider, Floatpays revealed that almost 50% of South African employers surveyed will not be issuing 13th cheques as part of their employee value proposition (EVP).
This finding comes as many local companies continue to face financial pressures exacerbated by a struggling economy amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays says various companies were surveyed, including state owned and private business.
He says various factors have influenced the employers decision.
We are living in exceptional times at the moment. The Covid pandemic continues to rage, This year in South Africa it's been tough economic times, we've had strikes, we've had riots...natural resource shortages, so it is a difficult market in which to operate in.Simon Ward - Founder of Floatpays
Christmas is a difficult time for employees who tend to get paid earlier in the month. We tend to want to spoil our loved ones over the festive season. It's a great time to get together with friends, and naturally your spending habits go up. January then becomes a very long monthSimon Ward - Founder of Floatpays
Floatpays offers employers and employees and alternative to missing out on a thirteenth check, by proving a platform that saves a portion of the employees salary at the end of each month, which is then paid out as a lumpsum in December.
Ward says the savings feature helps employees to develop a ‘save first, spend second’ mindset that will ultimately contribute to better financial wellness
If the employer contributes to that savings, it can be viewed as a 13th cheque. It was really the notion to incentivize people to a longer term savings journey.Simon Ward - Founder of Floatpays
