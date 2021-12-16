Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: Holiday Road Travel Tips
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Fears of possible unrest after former president Jacob Zuma Gautenh High court ruling this week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 05:46
ZOOM The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO), are standing up for the arts
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nicholas Ackerman
Today at 06:10
How do sirens and flashing lights on ambulances impact on patient care?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Zavadsky - Chief strategic integration officer at MedStar Mobile Integrated Healthcare
Today at 06:25
A look at the rangers protecting our wildlife
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew McDonald - Founder and CEO at International Coalition of Rhino Protection (ICORP)
Today at 06:40
City Faves: South Africa's favourite festive-illuminated house
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rick Van der Galien
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Is lockdown level 1 enough to take SA through festive season and fourth wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Health experts suggest doing away with quarantining and contact tracing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club: Troukoors - Showmax's first original romcom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Louis Pretorius - co-creator of Troukoors
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:52
Save the Muizenberg beach huts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angela Gorman
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
CPUT Food technology follow up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vusi Mshayisa
Today at 10:30
Pie in the Sky: How a legendary bakery business got thrown a lifeline
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Today at 11:05
BONTEHEUWEL BEE “BLITZKRIEG” KILLS FAMILY DOG
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
yumnah louw
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

16 December 2021 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Investment
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
financial literacy
Professor Adrian Saville
Genera Capital
teenage investment
Coursera
investment gifts

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.
© mklrnt/123rf.com

Investing for other people is a great gift idea for the festive season.

How about getting your child's investment journey started?

Bruce Whitfield asks an expert how best to do this for a 13-year-old.

Putting some priceless investment ideas on the table is Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

The famous saying in Economics is that there's no such thing as a free lunch - I'm going to challenge that and suggest there are some free things in the investment world.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Rather than suggesting an investment in an asset on a market, I'm actually suggesting an investment in yourself by going and doing a Coursera course... These courses cost nothing!

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

An example is Brian Walsh's course on saving money for the future or financial planning which would take a person into the world of financial literacy... If there is one thing I could give my former 13-year-old self or in fact my teenage children, it would be this financial literacy.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Click here to find more information on Coursera.

If you're wanting to spend a bit of money, invest in something that compounds at a solid rate - think a 40-year investment, Prof. Saville suggests.

If a 13-year-old buys something that grows at 15% per annum, they will make a huge amount of money by the time they are 53 he emphasizes.

Buy an emerging market index, a technology index, a biotech index... These have the capacity to compound for a very, very long time.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Listen to Professor Saville's invaluable tips below:




