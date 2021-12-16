Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Investing for other people is a great gift idea for the festive season.
How about getting your child's investment journey started?
Bruce Whitfield asks an expert how best to do this for a 13-year-old.
Putting some priceless investment ideas on the table is Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
The famous saying in Economics is that there's no such thing as a free lunch - I'm going to challenge that and suggest there are some free things in the investment world.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Rather than suggesting an investment in an asset on a market, I'm actually suggesting an investment in yourself by going and doing a Coursera course... These courses cost nothing!Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
An example is Brian Walsh's course on saving money for the future or financial planning which would take a person into the world of financial literacy... If there is one thing I could give my former 13-year-old self or in fact my teenage children, it would be this financial literacy.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Click here to find more information on Coursera.
If you're wanting to spend a bit of money, invest in something that compounds at a solid rate - think a 40-year investment, Prof. Saville suggests.
If a 13-year-old buys something that grows at 15% per annum, they will make a huge amount of money by the time they are 53 he emphasizes.
Buy an emerging market index, a technology index, a biotech index... These have the capacity to compound for a very, very long time.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Listen to Professor Saville's invaluable tips below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mklrnt/mklrnt1910/mklrnt191004682/131130287-studio-shot-of-young-asian-teenage-girl-holding-piggy-bank.jpg
