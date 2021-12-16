'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
If there's one thing that can be said about South Africa it's that there's never a dull day in our politics.
A second year into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Professor Nick Binedell (Gordon Institute of Business Science, Gibs) for his take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance.
One year into his presidency Ramaphosa had to deal with Covid, along with a flailing economy and the internal struggles of the ANC.
The general sentiment is that Ramaphosa is not making the progress that he should on our behalf, says Professor Binedell, and this for many reasons.
If we were able to see into the "boardroom" to evaluate how a leader behaves, we could make a judgment he qualifies.
However if this is not possible, we look at the results for an indication.
Thirdly, he says, we would look at a leader's public behaviour.
My analogy is that it's like sprinting in a fog barefoot and hitting thorns - it's been an unbelievably difficult time, and South Africa is a tough country to govern and we have a high expectation of our leadership, especially the President.Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
We had the unprecedented incarceration of a [former] president and then the insurrection, the ANC had a bad election in spite of what spin doctors might say, and then we got hit by Omicron in recent times... and we've had major failures on basic delivery.Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
Then the silent one we're not seeing is the million kids who'll leave school right now, with very few getting a job in the formal economy.Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
Prof. Binedell talks about the "incredible preparation" Ramaphosa has had considering his union days, running the ANC as secretary-general and being active in business.
I would suggest there's been a shift in the underlying belief and confidence in the state. President Ramaphosa himself I think is an exceptional individual - highly experienced, consistent, not dramatic... careful and steady...Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
We've got to be careful of Stockholm Syndrome and being captured by the emotion of 'thank God it's not as bad as the Zuma era', but there is something to be grateful for.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
He's steadied the ship in many ways, the economy has shown a bit of a bounceback and although we have so many things that should scare us... I've got absolute confidence in Ramaphosa's integrity and his experience to manage.Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
What South Africa is looking for now though, is something like Rassie (Erarusmus) in the changeroom says Bindell.
"We want to see a president get little more heated, a little more focused, and we want to see people get replaced for not performing."
Prof. Binedell acknowledges that Ramaphosa has made some very important appointments, but ultimately believes he's also not been able to act.
After bringing us democracy and liberation, the ANC has really struggled to find its post-democratic rhythm and seems to lack a strategic vision...Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
Listen to the discussion about the state of our democracy below:
Source : GCIS
More from Business
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
More from Politics
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison?
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation.Read More
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Victory for the rule of law after court sets aside Zuma medical parole - lawyer
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and legal expert Anton van Dalsen.Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund
Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund.Read More
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...
Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.Read More
More from Opinion
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).Read More
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'
John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd.Read More
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life
Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'.Read More