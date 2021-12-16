Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Ratings agency Fitch has upgraded its outlook for South Africa from negative to stable.
While we're still three levels below investment grade, this does mean that the country is less likely to face further downgrades is how Bruce Whitfield sums it up.
He talks to Duncan Pieterse, Head of Asset and Liability Management at National Treasury.
What was welcoming about their statement was of course that they did cite the improvement on the fiscal side, which was really the intention of the recent MTBPS [Medium Term Budget Policy Statement] - to ensure that we communicate a message of fiscal sustainability.Duncan Pieterse, Head of Asset and Liability Management - National Treasury
Does Fitch's announcement bode well for decisions by the other ratings agencies?
Moody's is the only one that has us on a negative outlook but our rating is still sub-investment grade... so it really is about continuing our path on fiscal sustainability, which we think we've set a very good basis for... and then dealing with some of the risks that all of the ratings agencies (and ourselves in fact) have communicated in the MTBPS.Duncan Pieterse, Head of Asset and Liability Management - National Treasury
Fitch had been too negative with its outlook for some time says Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research at Intellidex.
The Fitch statement again mentions the July unrest... I think South Africa seems to have glossed over the implications of July... and really the agencies are saying that this does have to be dealt with.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex
Everyone wants to know, is there going to be unrest in 2022... and the probabilities are looking quite high.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex
Listen to the interviews with Pieterse and Montalto in the audio clips below:
