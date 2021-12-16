Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Tis the season to be merry, but also traditionally the time of year for debit order mess-ups.
Banks tend to deduct payments early from salary deposits in December, on the fifteenth instead of towards the end of the month as usual.
I can guarantee you that in the next few days I'll get emails from people who weren't expecting it, who missed the notifications, and they'll be very put out.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler explains that credit providers do these early deductions because a certain percentage of clients decide, after a hard year, that they're going to start spending their early December pay cheques.
Of course this often happens before the debit orders are met.
She focuses on a slightly different case study this week on The Money Show.
When Cedric went under debt review in March 2020 his debt amounted to around R75,000.
He pays R2,500 on the 15th of every month via debit order to a Payment Distribution Adminstrator (PDA) which pays each of his creditors an agreed amount.
Cedric tells Knowler he chose the the 15th because that’s when he gets paid.
But this month he relates, Debt Busters debited him on the 10th "without my permission".
This wiped out all the money he'd been saving for Christmas shopping... He hadn't planned for it... He was told it would take anything between 3-12 days to reverse the money. He was very, very angry about that.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
He'd done really well - just over 18 months later, he's going to be debt-free in about six months.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The legal issue is that both the National Credit Act and common law require the consumer to give consent and authorisation before any amendment... but a lot of the credit providers have an out because they put a little clause in the contract which most people don't read... 'except in December' when the debit order may go off at an earlier date...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler took up Cedric's case with Debt Busters COO Benay Sager.
This client _had _received a notification about an early debit order, but had not seen it and thus not given his consent.
Debt Busters noted that the debit order mandate form consumers sign allows for the movement of date if payment date falls on weekends or public holidays or if there is a historical missed payment (but nothing about early December debits).
RELATED: FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
As it happens, Cedric had missed a payment in June last year which he then made up, but was still mistakenly down as a high-risk customer.
The tale eventually results in a happy ending, with a refund facilitated for the consumer for December 15.
And as a sorry they are going surprise Cedric by paying off the last of one of his last debits - to RCS - in the amount of R900.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the story in detail below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/psisa/psisa1811/psisa181100577/112185876-man-holding-credit-card-for-online-shopping-male-buyer-buying-christmas-gift-on-internet-new-year-ho.jpg
More from Business
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
More from Local
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December?
CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron
SA remains at lockdown level 1, despite being gripped by fourth wave as another 26,976 new Covid-19 cases are recorded.Read More
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison?
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More
AfriForum lawyers plotting next move after urgent bid to stop curfew dismissed
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk.Read More
Initial spike in hospitalisation of children in 4th wave has decreased - NICD
Dr Michelle Groome, head of NICD Public health surveillance, and response head speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Discovery Health releases first real-world omicron data on variant impact in SA
Dr Ryan Noach, Discovery Health CEO, speaks to Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque
Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne.Read More
'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished,Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas
Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to gardenRead More
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life
Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'.Read More