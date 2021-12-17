Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Local

[VIDEO] Firefighters contain blaze above Slanghoek near Kommetjie

17 December 2021 10:31 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Fire Season
Kommetjie
Mountain fire
Jermaine Carelse
Slanghoek

John Maytham talks to City fire spokesperson Jermaine Carelse about the moutain fire that broke out on Thursday night.

- Firefighters have been battling a fire that broke out on the mountain slopes above Slanghoek on Thursday night

- The blaze was fanned by strong winds which subsided on Friday

---

Image: Screengrab from video of mountain fire near Kommetjie @ParkscapeSA

Fire crews have contained a fire that broke out on the mountain slopes above Slanghoek near Kommetjie on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called out just before 9 pm says Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City Fire and Rescue Service.

There are just a couple of hotspots that the crew from Kommetjie Road is attending to... Seasonal firefighters will be sent through just to make sure that fire is totally extinguished...

Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Fire and Rescue Service

It was an extensive area of vegetation that burned.

Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Fire and Rescue Service

I think we are lucky today that the wind has died down considerably in respect of last night when it was howling on that side of the world.

Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Fire and Rescue Service

Carelse says the cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated.




