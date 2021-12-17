[VIDEO] Firefighters contain blaze above Slanghoek near Kommetjie
- Firefighters have been battling a fire that broke out on the mountain slopes above Slanghoek on Thursday night
- The blaze was fanned by strong winds which subsided on Friday
---
Fire crews have contained a fire that broke out on the mountain slopes above Slanghoek near Kommetjie on Thursday night.
Firefighters were called out just before 9 pm says Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City Fire and Rescue Service.
There are just a couple of hotspots that the crew from Kommetjie Road is attending to... Seasonal firefighters will be sent through just to make sure that fire is totally extinguished...Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Fire and Rescue Service
It was an extensive area of vegetation that burned.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Fire and Rescue Service
I think we are lucky today that the wind has died down considerably in respect of last night when it was howling on that side of the world.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Fire and Rescue Service
Carelse says the cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ParkscapeSA/
