Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts

17 December 2021 11:38 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
John Maytham
quarantine
COVID-19
epidemic
Contact tracing
Covid-19 isolation
fourth wave
Omicron
Dr Jeremy Nel
Jeremy Nel

John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa.

- Top South African health experts suggest that it is time to do away with quarantining at this stage in the country's Covid-19 cycle

- They note the difference between quarantine, which is for healthy contacts of a case, and isolation for the case itself

- To put a big focus on sending people away just because you were close to the one in ten or 15 that you found, doesn't make a lot of sense says infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel

---

© spukkato/123rf.com

Top South African health experts have suggested that the country do away with quarantining and contact tracing for Covid-19.

Dr Francois Venter, Professor Shabir Madhi and Dr Jeremy Nel published an article outlining their argument on Daily Maverick titled Covid-19 in South Africa: It’s time to ditch quarantining and contact tracing.

They emphasize the distinction between quarantine - for healthy contacts of a case - and isolation, which is for the case itself.

RELATED: South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron

The argument does initially sound counter-intuitive says Dr Nel in conversation with John Maytham.

However, one should be looking at the main reason which is that South Africa "just doesn't diagnose enough cases at all", he says.

If you have tested positive and therefore the people around you have had to quarantine - when you look at the number of people who do test positive versus the number of cases that we know have occurred based on antibody tests, it's probably less than one in ten...

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

... so we're finding less than one in ten, maybe one in twelve or 15 cases... so to put a big focus on sending people away just because you were close to the one in ten or 15 that you found, doesn't make a lot of sense.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

It doesn't have a public health role when you consider that all those other cases go undetected and so all those other contacts go undetected...

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

Dr Nel says it does not make sense to focus on this very small percentage of cases that do actually get diagnosed, considering the enormous costs associated with quarantine.

We're looking at the healthcare workforce... and other so-called essential services across government and police, and the economic implications of it... It doesn't make sense to focus on just that very, very small percentage... and ignore all the rest and think we're going to change anything about the epidemic.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

Doesn't it make sense, for instance in the case of someone working remotely in any case, for a person to stay home until they're sure they have not in fact been infected?

If you're worried about not transmitting it because of the person you happen to know who tested positive, you then have to understand that you've probably had ten to 15 more similar encounters without knowing it within the same period of time.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

So although it does make sense intuitively... it really doesn't in the greater scheme of things change anything and the downsides are pretty enormous.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

He notes that we don't quarantine with other infectious diseases like influenza or TB.

I think it's part of the normalisation we need to go through to understand that this is not a long-term strategy, this is a containment strategy and this is not a virus that we can contain. We didn't know this at the beginning of last year when these rules were put together, but I think we do now and we're in a very different stage of the epidemic.

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

Dr Nel points out that the rules around quarantining differ enormously from country to country.

I do think it's different for countries where you are detecting a high proportion of cases... I think this is more for the scenario for example in South Africa where you are finding maybe one in 12 or 15 cases where you really have to question the amount of downside to that quarantine...

Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
