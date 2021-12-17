Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts
- Top South African health experts suggest that it is time to do away with quarantining at this stage in the country's Covid-19 cycle
- They note the difference between quarantine, which is for healthy contacts of a case, and isolation for the case itself
- To put a big focus on sending people away just because you were close to the one in ten or 15 that you found, doesn't make a lot of sense says infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel
---
Top South African health experts have suggested that the country do away with quarantining and contact tracing for Covid-19.
Dr Francois Venter, Professor Shabir Madhi and Dr Jeremy Nel published an article outlining their argument on Daily Maverick titled Covid-19 in South Africa: It’s time to ditch quarantining and contact tracing.
They emphasize the distinction between quarantine - for healthy contacts of a case - and isolation, which is for the case itself.
RELATED: South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron
The argument does initially sound counter-intuitive says Dr Nel in conversation with John Maytham.
However, one should be looking at the main reason which is that South Africa "just doesn't diagnose enough cases at all", he says.
If you have tested positive and therefore the people around you have had to quarantine - when you look at the number of people who do test positive versus the number of cases that we know have occurred based on antibody tests, it's probably less than one in ten...Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University
... so we're finding less than one in ten, maybe one in twelve or 15 cases... so to put a big focus on sending people away just because you were close to the one in ten or 15 that you found, doesn't make a lot of sense.Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University
It doesn't have a public health role when you consider that all those other cases go undetected and so all those other contacts go undetected...Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University
Dr Nel says it does not make sense to focus on this very small percentage of cases that do actually get diagnosed, considering the enormous costs associated with quarantine.
We're looking at the healthcare workforce... and other so-called essential services across government and police, and the economic implications of it... It doesn't make sense to focus on just that very, very small percentage... and ignore all the rest and think we're going to change anything about the epidemic.Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University
Doesn't it make sense, for instance in the case of someone working remotely in any case, for a person to stay home until they're sure they have not in fact been infected?
If you're worried about not transmitting it because of the person you happen to know who tested positive, you then have to understand that you've probably had ten to 15 more similar encounters without knowing it within the same period of time.Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University
So although it does make sense intuitively... it really doesn't in the greater scheme of things change anything and the downsides are pretty enormous.Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University
He notes that we don't quarantine with other infectious diseases like influenza or TB.
I think it's part of the normalisation we need to go through to understand that this is not a long-term strategy, this is a containment strategy and this is not a virus that we can contain. We didn't know this at the beginning of last year when these rules were put together, but I think we do now and we're in a very different stage of the epidemic.Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University
Dr Nel points out that the rules around quarantining differ enormously from country to country.
I do think it's different for countries where you are detecting a high proportion of cases... I think this is more for the scenario for example in South Africa where you are finding maybe one in 12 or 15 cases where you really have to question the amount of downside to that quarantine...Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80129164_rear-view-of-a-young-woman-holding-the-curtains-open-to-look-out-of-a-large-light-window-at-home-int.html
More from Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend
It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service.Read More
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC
The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird.Read More
[VIDEO] Firefighters contain blaze above Slanghoek near Kommetjie
John Maytham talks to City fire spokesperson Jermaine Carelse about the moutain fire that broke out on Thursday night.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December?
CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron
SA remains at lockdown level 1, despite being gripped by fourth wave as another 26,976 new Covid-19 cases are recorded.Read More
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison?
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
More from Opinion
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).Read More
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'
John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd.Read More
More from Politics
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC
The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison?
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation.Read More
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Victory for the rule of law after court sets aside Zuma medical parole - lawyer
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and legal expert Anton van Dalsen.Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund
Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund.Read More