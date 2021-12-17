Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC
- Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been ordered to pay back the R11.5 million he received from the public broadcaster as a "success fee".
- The 'bonus' was approved in 2016 and must be repaid with interest
---
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has finally got his "comeuppance".
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that Motsoeneng must pay back the R11.5 million he received from the public broadcaster in 2016 as a "success fee".
The court declared the payment unlawful and invalid.
The payment must be made within seven days, with interest.
Read about the judgment in more detail here.
RELATED: 'Hlaudi Motsoeneng interfered with SABC editorial processes,' commission told
On The Midday Report, Charlotte Kilbane gets comment from the outgoing Director of Corruption Watch, David Lewis.
Motsoeneng was "in a class of his own" says Lewis, and has been suitably punished.
It really impacted on the reputation of the public broadcaster and I think he's got what he deserved.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
A way should be found of punishing the board that awarded him this [payment] as well. I'm not sure I remember exactly the circumstances... whether he literally paid himself the 'success fee' or whether it did follow a board decision... The SIU has proven to be a particularly successful anti-corruption body...David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
Echoing Lewis' sentiments William Bird (Director of Media Monitoring Africa) says Motsoeneng has finally got his comeuppance.
We're very happy... This is something we helped raise awareness about and ended up going to court over... It stank then and it's good to see that the ill-gotten gains are going to be paid back by Mr Motsoeneng...William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
If you look at the way the SABC under the current board and management has behaved in the last five years - it's like chalk and cheese compared to the way Mr Motsoeneng operated... It wasn't only that he was anti-media freedom, but anti-public interest fundamentally... and lining his pockets at the same time...William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
