Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend
Expect cloudy and hot weather in Cape Town on Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to reach 33°C, says the South African Weather Service.
There will be a light east-southeasterly wind.
Partly cloudy weather is forecast for Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 30°C and a light north-easterly wind.
No rain is expected over the weekend.
