[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets
- Toys R Us' Michelle Burke gives a roundup of great gift ideas for kids this Christmas
- Prices range from under R200 to under R5,000
---
On the final day of Pippa Hudson's Christmas gifting guide she focuses on great ideas to keep the little ones happy.
"Let's be honest, there is nothing to beat a child's excitement on Christmas morning...".
What is going to be under the tree though? Obviously that is dependent on your child's wishes, your family's budget... but we've called on somebody who knows toys inside out.Pippa Hudson, CapeTalk host
Toys R Us Executive Director Michelle Burke joins Pippa to give a roundup of top toys in different price categories.
Under R200 (until 24 December):
Emoticon Scrapbook & Cards Kit Design and customise pages full of cherished memories, fun experiences and future goals. The kit includes stickers, punchouts, printed pages, stamps, cards and more.
Retail selling price: R299.90 Promo Price until 24 Dec: R199.90
Under R500 (until 24 December):
60 Piece Giant Wooden Tumble Tower The Giant Wooden Tumble Tower can be used as a game for entertainment for social events and is a great outdoor activity option. This item is also exclusive to Toys R Us.
Retail selling price: R599.90 Promo Price until 24 Dec: R499.90
Under R5,000 (until 24 December):
Batmobile Ride On 12V Take to the streets of Gotham City with your very own officially licensed 12V powered Batmobile. The ultimate addition to your Batman collection brings all your Superhero dreams to life. This item is exclusive to Toys R Us.
Retail Selling Price: R5999.90 Promo Price until 24 Dec: R4999.90
If budget were no issue this is truly the gift of a lifetime... You have to check it out in person to understand what all the hype is about...Michelle Burke, Executive Director of Sales - Toys R Us
Click on the link to access the Toys R Us online shopping website.
To listen to the full interview, scroll to the top of the article for the audio
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/luckybusiness/luckybusiness1612/luckybusiness161200408/66857433-surprise-girl-opening-christmas-magic-presents.jpg
