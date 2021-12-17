[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets

17 December 2021 2:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Toys
Christmas
Toys R Us
christmas gifts
affordable christmas gifts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
gifts for kids
Michelle Burke

Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales.

- Toys R Us' Michelle Burke gives a roundup of great gift ideas for kids this Christmas

- Prices range from under R200 to under R5,000

---

© luckybusiness/123rf.com

On the final day of Pippa Hudson's Christmas gifting guide she focuses on great ideas to keep the little ones happy.

"Let's be honest, there is nothing to beat a child's excitement on Christmas morning...".

What is going to be under the tree though? Obviously that is dependent on your child's wishes, your family's budget... but we've called on somebody who knows toys inside out.

Pippa Hudson, CapeTalk host

Toys R Us Executive Director Michelle Burke joins Pippa to give a roundup of top toys in different price categories.

Under R200 (until 24 December):

Emoticon Scrapbook & Cards Kit Design and customise pages full of cherished memories, fun experiences and future goals. The kit includes stickers, punchouts, printed pages, stamps, cards and more.

Retail selling price: R299.90 Promo Price until 24 Dec: R199.90

Under R500 (until 24 December):

60 Piece Giant Wooden Tumble Tower The Giant Wooden Tumble Tower can be used as a game for entertainment for social events and is a great outdoor activity option. This item is also exclusive to Toys R Us.

Retail selling price: R599.90 Promo Price until 24 Dec: R499.90

Under R5,000 (until 24 December):

Batmobile Ride On 12V Take to the streets of Gotham City with your very own officially licensed 12V powered Batmobile. The ultimate addition to your Batman collection brings all your Superhero dreams to life. This item is exclusive to Toys R Us.

Retail Selling Price: R5999.90 Promo Price until 24 Dec: R4999.90

If budget were no issue this is truly the gift of a lifetime... You have to check it out in person to understand what all the hype is about...

Michelle Burke, Executive Director of Sales - Toys R Us

Click on the link to access the Toys R Us online shopping website.

To listen to the full interview, scroll to the top of the article for the audio




17 December 2021 2:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Toys
Christmas
Toys R Us
christmas gifts
affordable christmas gifts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
gifts for kids
Michelle Burke

More from Lifestyle

Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend

17 December 2021 1:50 PM

It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

16 December 2021 7:48 PM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology

16 December 2021 7:26 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque

16 December 2021 2:48 PM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas

15 December 2021 8:13 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne

15 December 2021 4:28 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds'

15 December 2021 11:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries

14 December 2021 9:12 PM

The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas

14 December 2021 2:49 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

13 December 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case

11 December 2021 9:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

8 December 2021 6:31 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!

6 December 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'

4 December 2021 12:09 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry

4 December 2021 11:18 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'

3 December 2021 9:48 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk

2 December 2021 11:47 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event

2 December 2021 11:18 AM

The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid

1 December 2021 12:12 PM

This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing

1 December 2021 10:05 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC

Local Politics

Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts

Local Opinion Politics

[VIDEO] Firefighters contain blaze above Slanghoek near Kommetjie

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment reserved in second bid to halt Shell's seismic survey off Wild Coast

17 December 2021 6:05 PM

Travellers urged to make use of pop-up vaccination sites at roadblocks

17 December 2021 5:27 PM

Discussions ongoing on Pfizer COVID booster shots - Health Dept

17 December 2021 5:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA