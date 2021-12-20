Tracing and quarantining contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary - MAC
- MAC has sent an advisory to the Minister of Health suggesting contact tracing and quarantining of Covid positive cases is no longer necessary
- Epidemiologist at Stellenbosch University agrees and says the cases confirmed through testing has only been 'the tip of the iceberg'
- Prof Welte says the spread is now airborne with tiny aerosols and not physically meaningful droplets.
15,465 new Covid cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with KZN now having the majority of new cases at 4,135.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) has reportedly sent an advisory to the Minister of Health Joe Paahla (see the alleged letter in the tweet below) that there is no longer a need for contact tracing and quarantining as the virus has become endemic.
Africa Melane discusses the MAC proposal with Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University.
Welte says he supports the advisory.
I think they have looked at the facts in a sensible way and I think it is a natural evolution of where we are at, in fact, I think that advice could have reasonably been given at the beginning of the delta wave.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis - SU
It reflects what we ultimately now know - that we don't see through testing and clinical diagnosis and so on more than the tip of the iceberg of the cases.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis - SU
it is not a controversial statement anymore. We all know that those official case numbers at a case are perhaps 1 in 10 of the people who actually could have been diagnosed,Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis - SU
We also know that the spread is quite airborne with tiny aerosols and not physically meaningful droplets.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis - SU
This means that people who may become infectious broadens to everybody, not just those who may have been in close contact with - hence making contract tracing unfeasible, he adds.
The caseload is huge - and you could have got it from someone you passed in the street and were in several metres of - so the idea of keeping track of meaningful contacts is just not realistic.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis - SU
It's pretty clear that we just don't know who has got it.Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis - SU
He says the resources to do this makes no sense anymore. The transmission is out there. So wear masks he says and get vaccinated.
Quarantining people is just not worthwhile in terms of both social and economic considerations he notes.
