27 initiates dead in E Cape: 'govt, royal leaders, parents must work together'
- Government cannot say it is only parents' responsibility to ensure sons are safe says Contralesa president.
- He says government is also to blame because it is supposed to assist with resources for cultural circumcision practices in the way it does with in-hospital circumsision
- 'We need a joint effort between parents, royal leadership, and government so that we stop this blame game', says Kgoshi Mokoena.
- Police need to clamp down on illegal initiation schools, he notes
Africa speaks to Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President of The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa).
According to Mr Mokoena, the number of the initiates who died at the initiation schools since Africa spoke to at the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Eastern Cape spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam, last week the death toll has risen from 23 to 27. During that conversation, Ngam had suggested parents were remiss in ensuring the schools were legitimate and often dropped their sons off without doing due diligence.
RELATED: EC govt concerned by increased initiate deaths as summer season claims 23 lives
Comtralesa is calling on government to clamp down on bogus initiation schools.
We are very saddened by what has happened in the Eastern Cape in terms of these initiates who have passed on.Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President - Contralesa
Kgoshi Mokoena agrees with Ngam that parents are not playing the role they should.
After taking your child to the mountain, as a parent, you are supposed to make a follow-up and be there to make sure your child is fine or not - because when the situation gets complicated then you are there as a parent to take over.Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President - Contralesa
However, he insists government needs to take responsibility too.
Government cannot be derelict in its duties.Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President - Contralesa
He says government funds in-hospital male circumcision.
But when it comes to circumcision done culturally as africans, they are not doing it.Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President - Contralesa
Government cannot say it is parents only. They are also to blame because they are supposed to assist with resources.Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President - Contralesa
For example, he says vehicles should be made available so that people can go to the mountain on a daily basis to monitor what is happening.
We need a joint effort between parents, royal leadership, and government so that we stop this blame game.Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President - Contralesa
He says the bogus initiation schools have already been identified and reported to the police.
It is up to the police to jump in immediately and pounce upon those owners of those initiation schools that do not have a permit.Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President - Contralesa
Secondly, if government can make sure they unleash their bakkies that can be used to go and monitor on a daily basis.Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President - Contralesa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_9329922_african-huts-in-the-transkei.html?vti=mtgafcklh73cdc6ng3-1-96
