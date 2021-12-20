Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith
- JP Smith says road accidents are a major issue during this holiday period especially pedestrian deaths
- He says anecdotally his staff has reported fewer alcohol-related drunk driving cases at roadblocks since the start of December.
The plan has a fairly consistent shape from year to year. We understand what the key basics are.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Violent crime is an important focus, he notes, but road safety is also a major issue.
We have had quite a lot of that in the last 24 hours with gang shootings in areas that required our attention.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
But a big contributor to unnecessary mortalities over this time are road accidents and specifically road accidents involving pedestrians.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Smith says they are therefore conducting a number of vehicle checkpoints, as well as increased traffic enforcement over this holiday period.
Occasionally this is bothersome to the public as it causes traffic jams.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Anecdotally staff at a Friday roadblock said they are seeing a lot less alcohol-related drunk driving cases since the begnning of the month.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80871824_cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.html
