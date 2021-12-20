10-year jail term for serial shoplifter won't solve problem, says CT attorney
- A woman with shoplifting convictions dating back to the 1980s has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars
- Desiree Williams, originally from Cape Town, was caught stealing two pairs of leggings from a Cotton On store in Pretoria recently
- Criminal defence attorney William Booth says rehabilitation may have been a better route
Criminal defence attorney William Booth says sending a serial shoplifter to prison for 10 years won't solve the root of the problem.
Last week, the Pretoria North Regional Court sentenced a 57-year-old woman to 10 years in prison for stealing two pairs of leggings.
It's alleged that the woman, Desiree Williams, has over 30 previous convictions for theft. According to reports, she was first convicted for shoplifting at the age of 17.
She reportedly stole the leggings, worth about R800, from a Cotton On store in Montana in Pretoria in October.
Booth says although the woman appears to be a habitual offender, there may be other deeper issues at play.
He's questioned whether courts have considered other options such as rehabilitation.
Booth says issues such as kleptomania and drug-related offences are often better dealt with through rehabilitation programmes.
"It's still on the face of it, a very heavy sentence... There has to be a problem when there are so many prior convictions and you've got to address that problem", he tells CapeTalk.
The court has to look at all the factors and one of them is rehabilitation and also what is in the interest of society.William Booth, Attorney
You have to go back and look at what has been done in the past by courts. Sending someone to jail for 10 years isn't going to, in my view, solve the problem... You've got to go to the root of the problem and say, okay, let's solve that.William Booth, Attorney
One wonders what has been done to deal with her in the past. Clearly, there is a problem. Has that problem been addressed?William Booth, Attorney
Where you go and steal something of not very significant value, and you do that on a regular basis over many, many years... then have the courts dealt with her in the correct fashion in the past? Has she received counselling? Has she been referred to see a psychiatrist or psychologist to deal with what I seem to think is a very, very serious problem?William Booth, Attorney
Source : SAPS.
