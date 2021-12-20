Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period
- President Cyril Rampahosa's Covid-19 isolation has ended
- He tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday 12 December
- Yesterday, the Presidency announced that Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has also begun isolating after testing positive for the virus
President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work on Monday after a week of Covid-19 self-isolation.
Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday 12 December shortly after attending the state memorial service held for former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town.
During his isolation period, the President was treated for mild Covid-19 symptoms and remained in good spirits.
According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday 22 December.
His return to work comes just one day after the Presidency announced that Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ramaphosa has repeated his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings.
President @CyrilRamaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation which followed his positive COVID-19 test on 12 December 2021.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 20, 2021
The President thanks all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period. https://t.co/YhF8U7kiiH
Minister Mantashe tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/8MXZ7kE9qn— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 19, 2021
