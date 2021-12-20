Get free firewood at Rhodes Memorial and help SANParks clear the mountain
One of the big conversations following the massive fire at Rhodes Memorial and on Table Mountain earlier this year was the danger of piles of dry wood.
Well here is your chance to help the rangers clear the wood and you get something for nothing heading into braai season.
Firewood can be collected through a permit system from Monday, 20 - 23 December 2021. The permit can be obtained at Newlands Forest Office from 08:30 - 15:30 and please contact 060 467 4260 /email: Newlands.Fieldrangers@sanparks.org
Notice: Free Firewood Collection at Rhodes Memorial Area.— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) December 18, 2021
Dear Visitors,@TableMountainNP would like to inform interested public members to collect free firewood at the Rhodes Memorial Area as part of the rehabilitation process until the site is cleaned up to control access.
