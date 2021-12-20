SA govt must step up fight against fake and unsafe medicines, says TUT professor
- Researcher Prof David Katerere says South Africa needs to tighten controls on substandard and counterfeit medicines
- He says SA government needs to have a plan to fight back against fake medicines sold online and coming from neighbouring countries
Pharma expert Professor David Katerere says South Africa needs to boost its measures against fake and substandard drugs that are circulating in sub-Saharan Africa.
Substandard and counterfeit medicines do not meet quality and regulatory standards and they can often pose serious health risks for those who unknowingly use them.
According to Prof Katerere, substandard and falsified medicines can often include pills for erectile dysfunction and weight loss to antibiotics and pain killers.
These products can be bought online, in tuck shops or at street markets. Some contain toxic substances or incorrect ingredients.
While South Africa has a strict regulatory framework, Prof Katerere says there is not enough enforcment.
He adds that SA needs to take a regional approach to combat counterfeit medicines because of the prevalence of fake drugs in neighboring countries.
The professor argues that the country needs to be tighter laws for pharmaceutical crimes, including better policing functions such as surveillance, random testing and spot checks.
The major gaps in South Africa is that we don't really have a regional approach. You can have an island of really good regulation, but if you're surrounded by countries where regulations are not so good and the policing is not very good, sooner or later yoy are going to have problems.Prof David Katerere, Research Platform Chair for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Advancement in Africa - TUT
In South Africa, we have a good regulatory framework in place. What we find more is the substandard medicines which really have to do with manufacturing processes that might not meet quality muster.Prof David Katerere, Research Platform Chair for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Advancement in Africa - TUT
Counterfeit medicines are more deliberately made and criminally falsified. What we don't know, for instance, is how many of these might be coming through from internet sales because that's actually one of the biggest risk factors.Prof David Katerere, Research Platform Chair for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Advancement in Africa - TUT
This is really more of precautionary information... especially around internet sales and the fact that it's a 'Wild West' of some sorts there.Prof David Katerere, Research Platform Chair for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Advancement in Africa - TUT
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97299440_pile-of-antibiotic-capsule-pills-in-blister-pack-pharmaceutical-packaging-medicine-for-infections-di.html
