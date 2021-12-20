Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity
The Pretoria High Court victory in August, on behalf of 108 members to interdict the HPCSA from enforcing their new pathway policy guidelines for integration, which was formulated in June 2020 will hopefully pave the way for South African medical doctors who studied overseas and want to come back home and work.
However, an organisation representing foreign-trained doctors South African Internationally Trained Health Professionals Association (SAITHPA), has flagged several issues with the practices of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) towards these doctors.
Charlotte Kilbane chats to SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender about the court battle they embarked on and won.
This whole saga with the HPCSA started around 2018. Then, the Department of Health promulgated a guideline similar to the one the HPCSA promulgated last year.Advocate Rene Govender, Legal Desk Chairperson - SAITHPA
We took steps to contest these guidelines because we thought they were unfair and unjustified because all our graduates have qualifications from universities that are recognised and listed by the World Directory of Medical Schools - as well as their qualifications have been accredited and verified by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG).Advocate Rene Govender, Legal Desk Chairperson - SAITHPA
We found it strange that they required a qualified medical doctor to go back to university at their own cost and do a year of clinical rotation when many of these doctors have completed their medical rotation whilst completing their degrees.Advocate Rene Govender, Legal Desk Chairperson - SAITHPA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115862134_toddler-getting-a-vaccination-by-a-pediatrician.html?vti=m66pyg5dtyars2poc6-1-5
More from Politics
Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period
The President has thanked all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during his isolation period.Read More
Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith
Refilwe Moloto finds out about festive season safety rollouts on Cape Town from Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More
27 initiates dead in E Cape: 'govt, royal leaders, parents must work together'
Africa speaks to Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President of The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa).Read More
Tracing and quarantining contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary - MAC
Africa Melane discusses MAC proposal with Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at SU.Read More
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC
The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird.Read More
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts
John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison?
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation.Read More
More from Local
Cable fault plunges Camps Bay to Woodstock into darkness on Monday evening
A high tension cable fault has reportedly plunged the entire Atlantic Seaboard and CBD into darkness.Read More
Only use extreme lockdown rules if SA hospitals get overwhelmed - De Oliveira
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to health expert and virus hunter Professor Tulio De Oliveira.Read More
Asihambe! This cool granny is inspiring others to live healthier, happier lives
Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to Makheni Zonneveld.Read More
SA govt must step up fight against fake and unsafe medicines, says TUT professor
Presenter Charlotte Kilbane chats to academic and researcher Prof David Katerere.Read More
Get free firewood at Rhodes Memorial and help SANParks clear the mountain
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman chat about topics making waves on social media.Read More
Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period
The President has thanked all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during his isolation period.Read More
10-year jail term for serial shoplifter won't solve problem, says CT attorney
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to top criminal defence attorney William Booth.Read More
Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith
Refilwe Moloto finds out about festive season safety rollouts on Cape Town from Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More
27 initiates dead in E Cape: 'govt, royal leaders, parents must work together'
Africa speaks to Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President of The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa).Read More