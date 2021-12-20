Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity





The Pretoria High Court victory in August, on behalf of 108 members to interdict the HPCSA from enforcing their new pathway policy guidelines for integration, which was formulated in June 2020 will hopefully pave the way for South African medical doctors who studied overseas and want to come back home and work.

However, an organisation representing foreign-trained doctors South African Internationally Trained Health Professionals Association (SAITHPA), has flagged several issues with the practices of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) towards these doctors.

Charlotte Kilbane chats to SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender about the court battle they embarked on and won.

This whole saga with the HPCSA started around 2018. Then, the Department of Health promulgated a guideline similar to the one the HPCSA promulgated last year. Advocate Rene Govender, Legal Desk Chairperson - SAITHPA

We took steps to contest these guidelines because we thought they were unfair and unjustified because all our graduates have qualifications from universities that are recognised and listed by the World Directory of Medical Schools - as well as their qualifications have been accredited and verified by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG). Advocate Rene Govender, Legal Desk Chairperson - SAITHPA